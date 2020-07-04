NBA.COM : Le site officiel
WTA Tour

Challenge Elite FFT - Nice : Le programme

La Fédération française a dévoilé la composition des poules du tournoi Challenge Elite de Nice, qui se déroulera la semaine prochaine avec certain(e)s des meilleur(e)s joueur(se)s tricolores.

Poule A
Gilles Simon
Manuel Guinard
Dan Added

Poule B
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Hugo Grenier
Rayanne Roumane

Poule C
Grégoire Barrère
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Kyrian Jacquet

Poule D
Antoine Hoang
Hugo Gaston
Maxime Chazal

Poule E
Enzo Couacaud
Alexandre Muller
Arthur Cazaux

Poule F
Maxime Janvier
Corentin Denolly
Antoine Escoffier

Poule G
Quentin Halys
Mathias Bourgue
Harold Mayot

Poule H
Nicolas Mahut
Baptiste Crepatte
Antoine Cornut Chauvinc

Poule A
Kristina Mladenovic
Chloé Paquet
Clara Burel

Poule B
Fiona Ferro
Jessika Ponchet
Amandine Hesse

Poule C
Alizé Cornet
Harmony Tan
Dianne Parry

Poule D
Pauline Parmentier
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo
Myrtille Goerges
Précédent WTA : Caroline Garcia jouera une exhibition à Berl
Lire
WTA : Caroline Garcia jouera une exhibition à Berlin
Suivant

Dernières actualités