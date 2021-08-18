Euro 2021 (F) : Le programme complet

VOLLEY / CHAMPIONNAT D’EUROPE 2021 (F)
Du 18 août au 4 septembre 2021 en Bulgarie, Croatie, Roumanie et Serbie
PHASE DE GROUPES
Groupe A (à Belgrade, Serbie)
Azerbaïdjan
Belgique
Bosnie-Herzégovine
France
Russie
Serbie
Jeudi 19 août 2021
17h00 : Serbie - Bosnie-Herzégovine
Vendredi 20 août 2021
17h00 : Azerbaïdjan - Belgique
20h00 : Russie - France
Samedi 21 août 2021
18h00 : Azerbaïdjan - Bosnie-Herzégovine
21h00 : France - Serbie
Dimanche 22 août 2021
17h00 : Russie - Azerbaïdjan
20h00 : Serbie - Belgique
Lundi 23 août 2021
17h00 : Belgique - Russie
20h00 : Bosnie-Herzégovine - France
Mardi 24 août 2021
17h00 : Bosnie-Herzégovine - Belgique
20h00 : Azerbaïdjan - Serbie
Mercredi 25 août 2021
17h00 : France - Azerbaïdjan
20h00 : Serbie - Russie
Jeudi 26 août 2021
17h00 : Russie - Bosnie-Herzégovine
20h00 : Belgique - France
Groupe B (à Plovdiv, Bulgarie)
Allemagne
Bulgarie
Espagne
Grèce
Pologne
République tchèque
Mercredi 18 août 2021
19h30 : Bulgarie - Grèce
Jeudi 19 août 2021
16h30 : Espagne - République tchèque
19h30 : Allemagne - Pologne
Vendredi 20 août 2021
16h30 : République tchèque - Allemagne
19h30 : Grèce - Pologne
Samedi 21 août 2021
16h30 : République tchèque - Pologne
19h30 : Bulgarie - Espagne
Dimanche 22 août 2021
15h00 : Grèce - Espagne
18h00 : Allemagne - Bulgarie
Lundi 23 août 2021
16h30 : Grèce - République tchèque
19h30 : Pologne - Espagne
Mardi 24 août 2021
16h30 : Allemagne - Grèce
19h30 : Bulgarie - République tchèque
Mercredi 25 août 2021
16h30 : Espagne - Allemagne
19h30 : Bulgarie - Pologne
Groupe C (à Zadar, Croatie)
Biélorussie
Croatie
Hongrie
Italie
Slovaquie
Suisse
Jeudi 19 août 2021
17h00 : Croatie - Suisse
Vendredi 20 août 2021
17h15 : Italie - Biélorussie
20h15 : Hongrie - Slovaquie
Samedi 21 août 2021
17h00 : Biélorussie - Croatie
20h00 : Hongrie - Suisse
Dimanche 22 août 2021
17h00 : Croatie - Slovaquie
20h00 : Italie - Hongrie
Lundi 23 août 2021
17h15 : Slovaquie - Italie
20h15 : Suisse - Biélorussie
Mardi 24 août 2021
17h00 : Hongrie - Croatie
20h00 : Suisse - Slovaquie
Mercredi 25 août 2021
18h00 : Biélorussie - Hongrie
21h00 : Croatie - Italie
Jeudi 26 août 2021
17h00 : Slovaquie - Biélorussie
20h00 : Italie - Suisse
Groupe D (à Cluj-Napoca, Roumanie)
Finlande
Pays-Bas
Roumanie
Suède
Turquie
Ukraine
Mercredi 18 août 2021
19h30 : Roumanie - Turquie
Jeudi 19 août 2021
15h00 : Suède - Finlande
18h00 : Pays-Bas - Ukraine
Vendredi 20 août 2021
16h30 : Finlande - Pays-Bas
19h30 : Turquie - Ukraine
Samedi 21 août 2021
16h30 : Finlande - Ukraine
19h30 : Roumanie - Suède
Dimanche 22 août 2021
16h30 : Turquie - Suède
19h30 : Pays-Bas - Roumanie
Lundi 23 août 2021
16h30 : Ukraine - Suède
19h30 : Turquie - Finlande
Mardi 24 août 2021
16h30 : Pays-Bas - Turquie
19h30 : Roumanie - Finlande
Mercredi 25 août 2021
16h30 : Suède - Pays-Bas
19h30 : Roumanie - Ukraine
HUITIEMES DE FINALE (horaires à définir)
Samedi 28 août 2021 (à Plovdiv, Bulgarie)
Match 5 : 1B - 4D
Match 8 : 2D - 3B
Dimanche 29 août 2021
(à Belgrade, Serbie)
Match 1 : 1A - 4C
Match 4 : 2C - 3A
(à Plovdiv, Bulgarie)
Match 6 : 1D - 4B
Match 7 : 2B - 3D
Lundi 30 août 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
Match 2 : 1C - 4A
Match 3 : 2A - 3C
QUARTS DE FINALE (horaires à définir)
Mardi 31 août 2021 (à Plovdiv, Bulgarie)
Quart 3 : Vainqueur Match 5 - Vainqueur Match 8
Quart 4 : Vainqueur Match 6 - Vainqueur Match 7
Mercredi 1er septembre 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
Quart 1 : Vainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 4
Quart 2 : Vainqueur Match 2 - Vainqueur Match 3
DEMI-FINALES (horaires à définir)
Vendredi 3 septembre 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
Demi-finale 1 : Vainqueur Quart 4 - Vainqueur Quart 1
Demi-finale 2 : Vainqueur Quart 3 - Vainqueur Quart 2
PETITE FINALE
Samedi 4 septembre 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
17h00 : Perdant Demi-finale 1 - Perdant Demi-finale 2
FINALE
Samedi 4 septembre 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
20h00 : Vainqueur Demi-finale 1 - Vainqueur Demi-finale 2
