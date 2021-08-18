NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Volley-ball

Euro 2021 (F) : Le programme complet

Absente des derniers Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo, l’équipe de France féminine de volleyball participe au championnat d’Europe 2021, qui se tient du 18 août du 4 septembre en Bulgarie, Croatie, Roumanie et Serbie. Découvrez le programme complet de la compétition.

VOLLEY / CHAMPIONNAT D’EUROPE 2021 (F)
Du 18 août au 4 septembre 2021 en Bulgarie, Croatie, Roumanie et Serbie

PHASE DE GROUPES

Groupe A (à Belgrade, Serbie)
Azerbaïdjan
Belgique
Bosnie-Herzégovine
France
Russie
Serbie

Jeudi 19 août 2021
17h00 : Serbie - Bosnie-Herzégovine

Vendredi 20 août 2021
17h00 : Azerbaïdjan - Belgique
20h00 : Russie - France

Samedi 21 août 2021
18h00 : Azerbaïdjan - Bosnie-Herzégovine
21h00 : France - Serbie

Dimanche 22 août 2021
17h00 : Russie - Azerbaïdjan
20h00 : Serbie - Belgique

Lundi 23 août 2021
17h00 : Belgique - Russie
20h00 : Bosnie-Herzégovine - France

Mardi 24 août 2021
17h00 : Bosnie-Herzégovine - Belgique
20h00 : Azerbaïdjan - Serbie

Mercredi 25 août 2021
17h00 : France - Azerbaïdjan
20h00 : Serbie - Russie

Jeudi 26 août 2021
17h00 : Russie - Bosnie-Herzégovine
20h00 : Belgique - France

Groupe B (à Plovdiv, Bulgarie)
Allemagne
Bulgarie
Espagne
Grèce
Pologne
République tchèque

Mercredi 18 août 2021
19h30 : Bulgarie - Grèce

Jeudi 19 août 2021
16h30 : Espagne - République tchèque
19h30 : Allemagne - Pologne

Vendredi 20 août 2021
16h30 : République tchèque - Allemagne
19h30 : Grèce - Pologne

Samedi 21 août 2021
16h30 : République tchèque - Pologne
19h30 : Bulgarie - Espagne

Dimanche 22 août 2021
15h00 : Grèce - Espagne
18h00 : Allemagne - Bulgarie

Lundi 23 août 2021
16h30 : Grèce - République tchèque
19h30 : Pologne - Espagne

Mardi 24 août 2021
16h30 : Allemagne - Grèce
19h30 : Bulgarie - République tchèque

Mercredi 25 août 2021
16h30 : Espagne - Allemagne
19h30 : Bulgarie - Pologne

Groupe C (à Zadar, Croatie)
Biélorussie
Croatie
Hongrie
Italie
Slovaquie
Suisse

Jeudi 19 août 2021
17h00 : Croatie - Suisse

Vendredi 20 août 2021
17h15 : Italie - Biélorussie
20h15 : Hongrie - Slovaquie

Samedi 21 août 2021
17h00 : Biélorussie - Croatie
20h00 : Hongrie - Suisse

Dimanche 22 août 2021
17h00 : Croatie - Slovaquie
20h00 : Italie - Hongrie

Lundi 23 août 2021
17h15 : Slovaquie - Italie
20h15 : Suisse - Biélorussie

Mardi 24 août 2021
17h00 : Hongrie - Croatie
20h00 : Suisse - Slovaquie

Mercredi 25 août 2021
18h00 : Biélorussie - Hongrie
21h00 : Croatie - Italie

Jeudi 26 août 2021
17h00 : Slovaquie - Biélorussie
20h00 : Italie - Suisse

Groupe D (à Cluj-Napoca, Roumanie)
Finlande
Pays-Bas
Roumanie
Suède
Turquie
Ukraine

Mercredi 18 août 2021
19h30 : Roumanie - Turquie

Jeudi 19 août 2021
15h00 : Suède - Finlande
18h00 : Pays-Bas - Ukraine

Vendredi 20 août 2021
16h30 : Finlande - Pays-Bas
19h30 : Turquie - Ukraine

Samedi 21 août 2021
16h30 : Finlande - Ukraine
19h30 : Roumanie - Suède

Dimanche 22 août 2021
16h30 : Turquie - Suède
19h30 : Pays-Bas - Roumanie

Lundi 23 août 2021
16h30 : Ukraine - Suède
19h30 : Turquie - Finlande

Mardi 24 août 2021
16h30 : Pays-Bas - Turquie
19h30 : Roumanie - Finlande

Mercredi 25 août 2021
16h30 : Suède - Pays-Bas
19h30 : Roumanie - Ukraine

HUITIEMES DE FINALE (horaires à définir)
Samedi 28 août 2021 (à Plovdiv, Bulgarie)
Match 5 : 1B - 4D
Match 8 : 2D - 3B

Dimanche 29 août 2021
(à Belgrade, Serbie)
Match 1 : 1A - 4C
Match 4 : 2C - 3A

(à Plovdiv, Bulgarie)
Match 6 : 1D - 4B
Match 7 : 2B - 3D

Lundi 30 août 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
Match 2 : 1C - 4A
Match 3 : 2A - 3C

QUARTS DE FINALE (horaires à définir)
Mardi 31 août 2021 (à Plovdiv, Bulgarie)
Quart 3 : Vainqueur Match 5 - Vainqueur Match 8
Quart 4 : Vainqueur Match 6 - Vainqueur Match 7

Mercredi 1er septembre 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
Quart 1 : Vainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 4
Quart 2 : Vainqueur Match 2 - Vainqueur Match 3

DEMI-FINALES (horaires à définir)
Vendredi 3 septembre 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
Demi-finale 1 : Vainqueur Quart 4 - Vainqueur Quart 1
Demi-finale 2 : Vainqueur Quart 3 - Vainqueur Quart 2

PETITE FINALE
Samedi 4 septembre 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
17h00 : Perdant Demi-finale 1 - Perdant Demi-finale 2

FINALE
Samedi 4 septembre 2021 (à Belgrade, Serbie)
20h00 : Vainqueur Demi-finale 1 - Vainqueur Demi-finale 2
Précédent Bleus : Rester au plus haut, l'objectif de Bernard
Lire
Bleus : Rester au plus haut, l'objectif de Bernardinho
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>