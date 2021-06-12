NBA.COM : Le site officiel
UEFA Euro 2020

Euro 2020 : Etat stable pour Christian Eriksen

Par

Le milieu danois Christian Eriksen, victime d'un malaise en plein match, a été transféré à l'hôpital. Le joueur de l'Inter Milan est conscient et dans un état stable.

Reuters

Le Danois Christian Eriksen, victime d'un malaise samedi à l'Euro de football, est "éveillé" et subit des examens au principal hôpital de Copenhague, a annoncé la fédération danoise de football (DBU) sur Twitter.

Le joueur de 29 ans, qui s'est effondré sur la pelouse en plein match contre la Finlande avant de subir un massage cardiaque et d'être évacué sur civière, est dans un état "stable", a fait savoir l'UEFA de son côté. De nouvelles informations doivent être communiquées vers 19H45.

Selon l'UEFA, Christian Eriksen a été transféré à l'hôpital et a été stabilisé par les secours.

 

Danemark Euro 2020 Christian Eriksen
