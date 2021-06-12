Euro 2020 : Etat stable pour Christian Eriksen

Le Danois Christian Eriksen, victime d'un malaise samedi à l'Euro de football, est "éveillé" et subit des examens au principal hôpital de Copenhague, a annoncé la fédération danoise de football (DBU) sur Twitter.
Le joueur de 29 ans, qui s'est effondré sur la pelouse en plein match contre la Finlande avant de subir un massage cardiaque et d'être évacué sur civière, est dans un état "stable", a fait savoir l'UEFA de son côté. De nouvelles informations doivent être communiquées vers 19H45.
Selon l'UEFA, Christian Eriksen a été transféré à l'hôpital et a été stabilisé par les secours.
Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.— UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021
The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.