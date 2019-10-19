Turquie - Première danse pour Sturridge avec Trabzonspor ! October 19, 2019 17:57 1:03 min Parti cet été en Turquie du côté de Trabzonspor, Daniel Sturridge a fait parler de lui ce samedi avec un premier but et une passe décisive face au Gaziantep BB. Football Trabzonspor Daniel Sturridge Turquie Super Lig -Dernières vidéos 4:29 min Leipzig coince face à un Wolfsburg invaincu 6:11 min Match fou entre la Lazio et l'Atalanta ! 5:27 min Le Havre ne laisse pas filer Lorient ! 0:55 min Sombrero + kartoffel : Bülter a fait fort ! 50:04 min Salon VIP (19/10) avec Arcadian 1:25:27 min L'Expresso Latte (19/10) avec M.Ciani et Imany 5:37 min Souquet le combattant 2:19 min Ma Ligue 1 : Michel Der Zakarian 3:48 min Bozok : "A Lorient je retrouve le sourire" 0:59 min Bozok marque après 56 secondes de jeu !