Top 14 (J22, match en retard) : Castres peut rêver des phases finales

C'est terminé et VICTOIRE DU CASTRES OLYMPIQUE !
Le CO s'impose dans la douleur, à l'extérieur face à Bayonne, 23 à 26, et enchaine sa 4ème victoire consécutive !#ABCO pic.twitter.com/yn3n56wBFK
— Castres Olympique (@CastresRugby) April 29, 2021
TOP 14 / 22EME JOURNEE
Samedi 24 avril 2021
Lyon - Clermont : 41-30
Stade Français Paris - Pau : 46-32
Toulouse - Racing 92 : 34-16
Jeudi 29 avril 2021
Bayonne - Castres : 23-26
Samedi 1er mai 2021
18h30 : Toulon - Agen
Date à déterminer
Brive - La Rochelle
Bordeaux-Bègles - Montpellier