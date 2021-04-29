NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Top 14

Top 14 (J22, match en retard) : Castres peut rêver des phases finales

Castres est allé s'imposer 26-23 sur la pelouse de Bayonne ce jeudi dans un match en retard de la 22eme journée, et prend provisoirement la sixième place. L'Aviron reste de son côté sous la menace de Pau.




Top 14 TOP 14 / 22EME JOURNEE
Samedi 24 avril 2021
Lyon - Clermont : 41-30
Stade Français Paris - Pau : 46-32
Toulouse - Racing 92 : 34-16

Jeudi 29 avril 2021
Bayonne - Castres : 23-26

Samedi 1er mai 2021
18h30 : Toulon - Agen

Date à déterminer
Brive - La Rochelle
Bordeaux-Bègles - Montpellier
