Top 14 (J1) : Brive et Castres ne ratent pas leurs débuts

TOP 14 / 1ERE JOURNEE
Samedi 4 septembre 2021
Biarritz - Bègles-Bordeaux : 27-15
Brive - Perpignan : 36-15
Castres - Pau : 16-12
18h15 : Stade Français - Racing 92
21h05 : Toulon - Montpellier
Dimanche 5 septembre 2021
17h45 : Lyon - Clermont
21h05 : La Rochelle - Toulouse
Plus d'infos à venir...
