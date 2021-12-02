Ski alpin - Super-G de Beaver Creek (H) : Odermatt s'impose, Pinturault prend la sixième place

Plus d'informations à venir...
COUPE DU MONDE (H) / SUPER-G DE BEAVER CREEK (ÉTATS-UNIS)
Classement final - Jeudi 2 décembre 2021
1- Marco Odermatt (SUI) en 1'08‘’61
2- Matthias Mayer (AUT) à 0‘’78
3- Broderick Thompson (CAN) à 0‘’95
4- Andreas Sander (ALL) à 0‘’98
5- Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) à 1‘’02
6- Alexis Pinturault (FRA) à 1‘’13
7- Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) à 1‘’14
8- Justin Murisier (SUI) à 1‘’26
9- Mattia Casse (ITA) à 1‘’32
10- Gino Caviezel (SUI) à 1‘’39
...
17- Blaise Giezendanner (FRA) à 1‘’84
22- Nils Allègre (FRA) à 2‘’19
...
Abandons : Matthieu Bailet (FRA), Dominik Paris (ITA), Max Franz (AUT), Romed Baumann (ALL), Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR), Felix Monsen (SUE), Brodie Seger (CAN)...
Non partant : Johan Clarey (FRA).
