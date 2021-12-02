Ski alpin - Super-G de Beaver Creek (H) : Odermatt s'impose, Pinturault prend la sixième place

Plus d'informations à venir...



COUPE DU MONDE (H) / SUPER-G DE BEAVER CREEK (ÉTATS-UNIS)

Classement final - Jeudi 2 décembre 2021

1- Marco Odermatt (SUI) en 1'08‘’61

2- Matthias Mayer (AUT) à 0‘’78

3- Broderick Thompson (CAN) à 0‘’95

4- Andreas Sander (ALL) à 0‘’98

5- Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) à 1‘’02

6- Alexis Pinturault (FRA) à 1‘’13

7- Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) à 1‘’14

8- Justin Murisier (SUI) à 1‘’26

9- Mattia Casse (ITA) à 1‘’32

10- Gino Caviezel (SUI) à 1‘’39

...

17- Blaise Giezendanner (FRA) à 1‘’84

22- Nils Allègre (FRA) à 2‘’19

...



Abandons : Matthieu Bailet (FRA) , Dominik Paris (ITA), Max Franz (AUT), Romed Baumann (ALL), Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR), Felix Monsen (SUE), Brodie Seger (CAN)...



Non partant : Johan Clarey (FRA).