Ski alpin - Super-G de Beaver Creek (H) : Odermatt s'impose, Pinturault prend la sixième place

Ce jeudi soir, le Suisse Marco Odermatt a remporté le Super-G de Beaver Creek aux Etats-Unis, comptant pour la Coupe du Monde masculine de ski alpin. Dans le coup jusqu'à la fin, le Français Alexis Pinturault doit finalement se contenter de la sixième place finale.

Plus d'informations à venir...

COUPE DU MONDE (H) / SUPER-G DE BEAVER CREEK (ÉTATS-UNIS)
Classement final - Jeudi 2 décembre 2021
1- Marco Odermatt (SUI) en 1'08‘’61
2- Matthias Mayer (AUT) à 0‘’78
3- Broderick Thompson (CAN) à 0‘’95
4- Andreas Sander (ALL) à 0‘’98
5- Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) à 1‘’02
6- Alexis Pinturault (FRA) à 1‘’13
7- Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) à 1‘’14
8- Justin Murisier (SUI) à 1‘’26
9- Mattia Casse (ITA) à 1‘’32
10- Gino Caviezel (SUI) à 1‘’39
...
17- Blaise Giezendanner (FRA) à 1‘’84
22- Nils Allègre (FRA) à 2‘’19
...

Abandons : Matthieu Bailet (FRA), Dominik Paris (ITA), Max Franz (AUT), Romed Baumann (ALL), Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR), Felix Monsen (SUE), Brodie Seger (CAN)...

Non partant : Johan Clarey (FRA).
