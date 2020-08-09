Willian annonce son départ de Chelsea

Après sept années de bons et loyaux services, l’international brésilien a décidé de quitter le club anglais. Dans une lettre postée sur ses réseaux sociaux, l’ancien attaquant du Shakhtar Donetsk a annoncé, ce dimanche, avoir décidé de passer à autre chose. Le brésilien de 32 ans n’a pas manqué de remercier les supporters londoniens. « Je suis vraiment reconnaissant envers les fans de Chelsea pour la manière affectueuse dont ils m'ont accueilli à Stamford Bridge et leur soutien tout au long de mon séjour au sein du club », a indiqué Willian.
« Le moment est venu de passer à autre chose »
AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva
Au lendemain de l’élimination des Blues en Ligue des champions, le Brésilien a affirmé qu’il était désormais temps de débuter une nouvelle aventure. « Le moment est venu de passer à autre chose... Je pars la tête haute, en sachant que j'ai gagné des choses ici et que j'ai toujours fait de mon mieux avec le maillot de Chelsea ! », a conclu Willian.