Man Utd: Rashford de retour dans le onze

Diminué et seulement entré en jeu en fin de match contre Crystal Palace (1-3), mercredi, Marcus Rashford est titularisé pour le match de Manchester United contre Southampton, ce samedi en Premier League. Il rejoint Romelu Lukaku et Alexis Sanchez au sein du trio offensif.

Paul Pogba est bien présent, alors qu’Anthony Martial est forfait, tout comme Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic ou encore Antonio Valencia, tous incertains pour le déplacement à Paris, mercredi prochain.

Du côté des Saints, Nathan Redmond évolue en soutien de Charlie Austin dans l’habituel 3-5-2.

