Man Utd: Pogba retrouve le onze de départ

Forfait lors des trois derniers matches de Manchester United, Paul Pogba est titulaire en League Cup contre Rochdale (D3), ce mercredi soir (21h). Anthony Martial et Marcus Rashford indisponibles, Mason Greenwood est envoyé en pointe, avec Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong et Andreas Pereira en soutien.

Time for #MUFC team news...



▪️ Ole makes nine changes from the weekend

▪️ Axel Tuanzebe skippers the side

▪️ Brandon Williams is among our subs for the first time#CarabaoCup