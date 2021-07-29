NBA : Westbrook en route pour les Lakers ?

La nuit s'annonce folle en NBA ! Selon des premières rumeurs, les Lakers négocieraient pour faire venir Russell Westbrook. Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell et Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pourraient être envoyés à Washington, ainsi qu'un premier tour de draft.
The Lakers are near a deal to acquire Washington's Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021
Lakers and Wizards are in serious talks on a Russell Westbrook trade to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook has become the Lakers‘ primary focus. He would give them a dynamic playmaker alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021