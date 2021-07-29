NBA.COM : Le site officiel

NBA : Westbrook en route pour les Lakers ?

D'après les insiders américains, Russell Westbrook pourrait prendre la direction des Lakers en échange de Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell et KCP (ainsi qu'un premier tour de draft).

 La nuit s'annonce folle en NBA ! Selon des premières rumeurs, les Lakers négocieraient pour faire venir Russell Westbrook. Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell et Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pourraient être envoyés à Washington, ainsi qu'un premier tour de draft. 

 

