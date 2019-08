NBA - Les Spurs vont retirer le n°9 de Tony Parker

Tony Parker will become the tenth player in Spurs history to have his number retired. He joins:



Bruce Bowen (12)

Tim Duncan (21)

Sean Elliott (32)

Manu Ginobili (20)

George Gervin (44)

Avery Johnson (6)

Johnny Moore (00)

David Robinson (50)

James Silas (13)#MerciTP pic.twitter.com/8KZ6c93Cer