NBA : Le basket rend hommage à Stern



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver statement regarding the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern pic.twitter.com/aW4WbxFQED

— NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2020



Larry Bird sends his condolences to the Stern family. pic.twitter.com/VJ9xDoLd6f

— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 2, 2020



Will never forget the words you spoke this day! "With the 7th pick" changed my life forever. Thank you and your family for your leadership and commitment to growing the game of basketball around the World. Forever grateful. RIP Commisoner Stern! pic.twitter.com/o7S4IT54NQ

— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 1, 2020



The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC

— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020



David Stern was such a history maker. When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world.

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020



I can not put into words what the friendship of David Stern has meant to me but many others. He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne & their family. RIP my friend. @NBA pic.twitter.com/mbnneqm18s

— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 1, 2020



NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s statement to @TheAthletic @Stadium on death of iconic NBA commissioner David Stern: pic.twitter.com/0MZUiB4pRh

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 1, 2020



David Stern, le plus grand dirigeant sportif de l’histoire nous a quitté. Merci Monsieur pour tout, pour votre vision, pour le label que vous avez posé sur la @NBA reposez en paix 🙏 #RIPDavidStern

— Jacques Monclar (@JMonclar) January 2, 2020



David Stern était un visionnaire, un bâtisseur. Il a fait de la @NBA une ligue toute puissante qui rayonne sur le monde #rip pic.twitter.com/TfewPeFhQQ

— Jean-Pierre SIUTAT (@jpsiutat) January 1, 2020



David Stern m’a fait tout comme Michael Jordan, rêver et donner envie d’être agent! Tellement d’images mais surtout celles de la draft et de la symbolique poignée de main! On a eu la chance de le croiser et qu’il serre la main à nombre de nos joueurs! RIP pic.twitter.com/t6nC8hgCyi

— Jeremy Medjana (@JMedjana) January 1, 2020



RIP Mr David Stern

The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia

— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020



The league wouldn’t be what it is today without you. The entire NBA family and fans around the world will miss you. 💔 #2009Draftday

RIP David Stern🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tnSYMsTnjp

— James Harden (@JHarden13) January 1, 2020



RIP David Stern, a trail blazer in making the NBA truly a global sport. We can’t thank you enough. Condolences to the Stern Family 🙏🏽

— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 1, 2020



RIP David Stern 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pCgPHiQ2eH

— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 1, 2020