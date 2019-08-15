Mercato Salzbourg: Samassékou transféré en Bundesliga

NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Après trois saisons au Red Bull Salzbourg, Diadie Samassékou (23 ans) a signé à Hoffenheim jusqu’en 2024. Le milieu de terrain malien, un temps dans le viseur de l’OM, a coûté environ 12 millions d’euros au 9e de la dernière Bundesliga. Dortmund était également intéressé par le joueur mais n’a pas approfondi ce dossier.

