Disparition Sala: L’avion repéré

L'épave de l’avion qui transportait Emiliano Sala et le pilote David Ibbotson a été repérée dans la Manche, comme l’annonce Sky Sports ce dimanche.

Deux équipes de recherches sont reparties en mer ce matin pour retrouver le Piper Malibu, qui avait disparu lundi 22 janvier, alors que l’attaquant argentin avait quitté Nantes pour regagner Cardiff.

L'Air Accidents Investigation Branch, l'organisme britannique chargé des enquêtes sur les accidents aériens, doit communiquer lundi.

BREAKING: The plane that was carrying the missing Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala has been found, his family has been told. #SSN pic.twitter.com/hHQeGOylpX

Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala