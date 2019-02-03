NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Disparition Sala: L’avion repéré

Reuters

L'épave de l’avion qui transportait Emiliano Sala et le pilote David Ibbotson a été repérée dans la Manche, comme l’annonce Sky Sports ce dimanche.

Deux équipes de recherches sont reparties en mer ce matin pour retrouver le Piper Malibu, qui avait disparu lundi 22 janvier, alors que l’attaquant argentin avait quitté Nantes pour regagner Cardiff. 

L'Air Accidents Investigation Branch, l'organisme britannique chargé des enquêtes sur les accidents aériens, doit communiquer lundi.

