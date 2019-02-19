Zurich: Malouda intègre le staff

A 38 ans, Florent Malouda tire définitivement un trait sur sa carrière de joueur et intègre le staff du FC Zurich. L’ancien international français s’occupera notamment des attaquants de la formation suisse.
L’ancien milieu gauche, passé par l'OL et Chelsea, a fini sa carrière en Inde, au Delhi Dynamos, puis aux Luxembourg, la saison dernière, sous le maillot du FC Differdange.
Florent Malouda, der ehemalige 80-fache französische Nationalspieler und mehrjährige Stammspieler bei Olympique Lyon und dem Chelsea FC, wird ab 1. März 2019 vollamtlicher Mitarbeiter beim #FCZ:— FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) February 19, 2019
