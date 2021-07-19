Les matchs de préparation du PSG sur beIN SPORTS

Avant le coup d’envoi officiel de sa nouvelle saison, le PSG affrontera trois équipes en matchs de préparation :
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN - AUGSBOURG FC mercredi 21/07 à 19h00 sur beIN SPORTS 1
Commentaire : Jean-Charles SABATTIER et Patrice FERRI - Bord terrain : John FERREIRA
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN - GENOA CFC samedi 24/07 à 19h00 sur beIN SPORTS 1 Commentaires : Philippe GENIN et Patrice FERRI - Bord terrain : John FERREIRA FC
SEVILLE - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN mardi 27/07 à 20h00 sur beIN SPORTS 1 Commentaires : Richard SETTE et Omar DA FONSECA
🔴🔵 Vivez les matchs de préparation du Paris Saint-Germain en direct et en exclusivité sur beIN SPORTS !https://t.co/pLTsSE5T5I pic.twitter.com/0ldy77az2S— beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) July 19, 2021