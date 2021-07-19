NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Football

Les matchs de préparation du PSG sur beIN SPORTS

Par

Avant la reprise des championnats européens, vivez les matchs de préparation du Paris Saint-Germain et suivez les premiers pas des nouvelles recrues parisiennes en direct et en exclusivité sur beIN SPORTS.

Reuters

Avant le coup d’envoi officiel de sa nouvelle saison, le PSG affrontera trois équipes en matchs de préparation :

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN - AUGSBOURG FC mercredi 21/07 à 19h00 sur beIN SPORTS 1
Commentaire : Jean-Charles SABATTIER et Patrice FERRI - Bord terrain : John FERREIRA

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN - GENOA CFC samedi 24/07 à 19h00 sur beIN SPORTS 1 Commentaires : Philippe GENIN et Patrice FERRI - Bord terrain : John FERREIRA FC

SEVILLE - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN mardi 27/07 à 20h00 sur beIN SPORTS 1 Commentaires : Richard SETTE et Omar DA FONSECA

 

Football
Précédent Reims : Un nouveau sponsor pas comme les autres
Lire
Reims : Un nouveau sponsor pas comme les autres
Suivant Argentine : Messi s'offre un record historique sur
Lire
Argentine : Messi s'offre un record historique sur Instagram

Dernières actualités

>