CDC : Mazembe ramène un nul d’Egypte, Berkane une défaite

Résultats des quarts de finale aller :
Simba (TAN) – Orlando Pirates (AFS) : 1-0
But : Kapombe
📹 HIGHLIGHTS:
Kapombe's goal from the penalty spot secure for Simba a home win vs. Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals first leg!
Al-Ittihad (LBY) – Ahli Tripoli (LBY) : 0-0
Al-Masry (EGY) – RS Berkane (MAR) : 2-1
Buts : Marei (10e), Ayouni (82e) - H.Regragui (17e).
⏱️ FULL-TIME
Al Masry 2-1 RS Berkane
9-men hosts clinch an important home win in the first leg of the quarter-finals!
Pyramids FC (EGY) – TP Mazembe (RDC) : 0-0
📹 HIGHLIGHTS:
In a game full of attempts, Pyramids FC & TP Mazembe draw in the first leg of the quarter-finals!
