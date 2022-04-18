CDC : Mazembe ramène un nul d’Egypte, Berkane une défaite

Résultats des quarts de finale aller :

Simba (TAN) – Orlando Pirates (AFS) : 1-0



But : Kapombe



📹 HIGHLIGHTS:

Kapombe's goal from the penalty spot secure for @SimbaSCTanzania a home win vs. @orlandopirates in the #TotalEnergiesCAFCC quarter-finals first leg!@Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/FlgCECypEc

— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 17, 2022

Al-Ittihad (LBY) – Ahli Tripoli (LBY) : 0-0

Al-Masry (EGY) – RS Berkane (MAR) : 2-1



Buts : Marei (10e), Ayouni (82e) - H.Regragui (17e).

Pyramids FC (EGY) – TP Mazembe (RDC) : 0-0