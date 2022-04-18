NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Football

CDC : Mazembe ramène un nul d’Egypte, Berkane une défaite

Le TP Mazembe a décroché un match nul sur le terrain de Pyramids (0-0), en quarts de finale aller de la Coupe de la Confédération. Retrouvez les résultats complets.

Résultats des quarts de finale aller :


Simba (TAN) – Orlando Pirates (AFS) : 1-0

But : Kapombe




Al-Ittihad (LBY) – Ahli Tripoli (LBY) : 0-0


Al-Masry (EGY) – RS Berkane (MAR) : 2-1

Buts : Marei (10e), Ayouni (82e) - H.Regragui (17e).




Pyramids FC (EGY) – TP Mazembe (RDC) : 0-0




Précédent OM - Sampaoli : ''C'était important de faire jouer
Lire
OM - Sampaoli : ''C'était important de faire jouer Lopez''
Suivant

Dernières actualités

Dernières actualités

>