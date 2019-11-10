Parmentier battue, l’Australie revient à 2-2

Il y a aura un double décisif entre Australiennes et Françaises pour tenter de s’adjuger l'édition 2019 de la Fed Cup, dimanche à Perth.

Après la victoire de Kristina Mladenovic face à la numéro un mondiale Ashleigh Barty (2-6, 6-4, 7-6[1]), Pauline Parmentier s’est inclinée en deux manches contre Ajla Tomljanovic (6-4, 7-5), qui égalise à 2-2.

Kristina Mladenovic et Caroline Garcia vont maintenant en découdre avec Ashleigh Barty et Samantha Stosur.

