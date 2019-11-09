Renault: Hulkenberg pas intéressé par un rôle de 3e pilote ni par Williams

L'avenir de Nico Hulkenberg ne semble plus passer par la Formule 1. Le pilote allemand n'a pas été conservé par Renault et il n'a pas l'intention de jouer les utilités. Alors que l'option Alfa Roméo s'est évanouie cette semaine puisque Giovinazzi a été confirmé, Hulkenberg avait, auparavant écarté l'option Williams.

"Je pense qu'ils ont besoin de quelqu'un d'autre. Je ne suis pas la bonne personne, le bon pilote pour eux. C'est juste là où j'en suis dans ma carrière, où l'équipe en est, c'est une histoire de timing", a-t-il plaidé pour F1.com.

Quant à l'idée d'une année en tant que 3e pilote ou pilote-essayeur, cela ne semble guère l'emballer non plus. "Ce n'est pas une option", a-t-il ainsi tranché, arguant qu'il souhaite relever un "challenge excitant". Qu'il n'a donc pas encore trouvé.

