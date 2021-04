Tour des Flandres : A partir de 2022, le départ sera partagé entre Anvers et Bruges

Name a better way to start this day than with the exciting news that @Stad_Antwerpen and @StadBrugge will become the two alternating start locations of Flanders' Finest in the upcoming years! 😍 #RVV

📍 Antwerp: 2022, 2024, 2026

📍 Bruges: 2023, 2025, 2027 pic.twitter.com/Fe7zfbsKIP