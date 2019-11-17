NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Coupe d'Afrique des Nations

CAN 2019 - Eliminatoires (J2) : Le Sénégal et le Nigeria en Afrique australe

La 2eme journée des éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 débute ce dimanche. A suivre, les déplacements du Nigeria et du Sénégal qui viseront le carton plein en Afrique australe, celui du Mali au Tchad pour un match déjà crucial et la réception de l'Angola par le Gabon en soirée à Franceville.

Programme du dimanche 17 novembre :

Groupe A :
14h : Tchad – Mali
17h : Guinée – Namibie

Groupe B :
14h : Ouganda – Malawi
14h : Soudan du Sud – Burkina Faso

Groupe C :
14h : Afrique du Sud – Soudan

Groupe D :
20h : Gabon – Angola

Groupe F :
17h : Rwanda – Cameroun

Groupe I :
14h : eSwatini – Sénégal
17h : Congo – Guinée-Bissau

Groupe L :
14h : Bénin – Sierra Leone
17h : Lesotho – Nigeria


