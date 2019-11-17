CAN 2019 - Eliminatoires (J2) : Le Sénégal et le Nigeria en Afrique australe

Programme du dimanche 17 novembre :
Groupe A :
14h : Tchad – Mali
17h : Guinée – Namibie
Groupe B :
14h : Ouganda – Malawi
14h : Soudan du Sud – Burkina Faso
Groupe C :
14h : Afrique du Sud – Soudan
Groupe D :
20h : Gabon – Angola
Groupe F :
17h : Rwanda – Cameroun
Groupe I :
14h : eSwatini – Sénégal
17h : Congo – Guinée-Bissau
Groupe L :
14h : Bénin – Sierra Leone
17h : Lesotho – Nigeria
