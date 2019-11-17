CAN 2019 - Eliminatoires (J2) : Le Sénégal et le Nigeria en Afrique australe

November 17, 2019 07:35 La 2eme journée des éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 débute ce dimanche. A suivre, les déplacements du Nigeria et du Sénégal qui viseront le carton plein en Afrique australe, celui du Mali au Tchad pour un match déjà crucial et la réception de l'Angola par le Gabon en soirée à Franceville.