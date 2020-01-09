Champions Cup (J5) : Les compos des matchs des clubs français
CHAMPIONS CUP 2019-20 / 5EME JOURNEE
Vendredi 10 janvier
La Rochelle - Sale (20h45, groupe 2)
Le XV rochelais : Sinzelle - Railevu, Doumayrou, Botia, Retière - (o) West, (m) Kerr-Barlow - Alldritt, Liebenberg, Gourdon - Leroux, Lavault - Puafisi, Bourgarit, Wardi
Remplaçants : Lebrun, Corbel, Atonio, Timani, Kieft, Berjon, James, Murimurivalu
Le XV de Sale : L.James - Roebuck, S.James, Williams, Yarde - (o) MacGinty, (m) Cliff - Du Preez, Phillips, Postlethwaite - Cooper-Woolley, Webber, Harrison
Remplaçants : Langdon, Morozov, Ford, Dugdale, Neild, Warr, Carpenter, Ashton
Samedi 11 janvier
Clermont - Ulster (14h00, groupe 3)
Le XV clermontois : Abendanon - Penaud, Toeava, Moala, Raka - (o) Lopez, (m) Parra- Lee, Lapandry, Iturria - Vahaamahina, Jedrasiak - Slimani, Ulugia, Falgoux
Remplaçants : Beheregaray, Uhila, Falatea, Timani, Fisher, Laidlaw, McIntyre, Naqalevu
Le XV de l'Ulster : Addison - Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale - (o) Burns, (m) Cooney - Coetzee, Murphy, Reidy - Henderson, O'Connor - Moore, Herring, McGrath
Remplaçants : McBurney, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Treadwell, Rea, Shanahan, Johnston, Faddes
Connacht - Toulouse (16h15, groupe 5)
Le XV du Connacht : O'Halloran - Adeolokun, Aki, Robb, Healy - (o) Carty, (m) Kerins - Butler, Fainga'a, Boyle - Thornbury, Dillane - Bealham, McCartney, McAllister
Remplaçants : Heffernan, Buckley, Robertson-McCoy, Maksymiw, McKeon, Blade, Horwitz, Porch
Le XV toulousain : Ramos - Bonneval, Guitoune, Ahki, Kolbe - (o) Holmes, (m) Dupont - Tolofua, Kaino, Elstadt - Tekori, Verhaeghe - Faumuina, Marchand, Castets
Remplaçants : Mauvaka, Neti, Aldegheri, Ro Arnold, Placines, Bezy, Ntamack, Huget
Gloucester - Montpellier(18h30, groupe 5)
Le XV de Gloucester : Woodward - Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley - (o) Cipriani, (m) Heinz - Morgan, Ludlow, Ackermann - Mostert, Grobler - Knight, Gleve, Rapava-Ruskin
Remplaçants : Walker, Seville, Hohneck, Craig, Clarke, Simpson, Atkinson, Williams
Le XV montpelliérain : Steyn - Randle, Goosen, Serfontein, Immelman - (o) Darmon, (m) Fotuali'i - Du Plessis, Bardy, Galletier - Mikautadze, Le Devedec- Guillamon, Giudicelli, Tcheisvhili
Remplaçants : Delhommel, Azariashvili, Seille, Kornath, Aprasidze, Pollard, Layglon, Willemse
Dimanche 12 janvier
Leinster - Lyon (14h00, groupe 1)
Le XV du Leinster : Larmour - D.Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe - (o) Byrne, (m) McGrath - Deegan, van der Flier, Ruddock - Fardy, Toner - Furlong, Tracy, Healy
Remplaçants : Cronin, Dooley, Porter, Molony, Doris, Gibson-Park, Frawley, R.Kearney
Le XV lyonnais : Arnold - Mignot, Dumortier, Regard, Nakaitaci - (o) Buttin, (m) Pélissié - Bruni, Oosthuizen, Geraci - Roodt, Rolland - Kodela, Alkhazashvili, Kaabeche
Remplaçants : Maurouard, Chaume, Yameogo, Halaifonua, Lambey, Hidalgo-Clyne, Moura, Tuisova
Racing 92 - Munster (16h15, groupe 4)
Le XV Racing 92 : Dulin - Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy, Imhoff - (o) Russell, (m) Iribaren - Claassen, Le Roux, Lauret - Bird, Palu - Tameifuna, Chat, Ben Arous
Remplaçants : Baubigny, Kolingar, Gomes Sa, Ryan, Sanconnie, Machenaud, Volavola, Klemenczak
Le XV du Munster : Haley - Conway, Farrell, R.Scannell, Earls - (o) Hanrahan, (m) Murray - Stander, O'Donoghue, O'Mahony - Holland, Kleyn - Archer, Scannell, Kilcoyne
Remplaçants : O'Byrne, Loughman, Ryan, Botha, Cloete, Casey, Goggin, Daly