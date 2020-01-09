NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Champions Cup

Champions Cup (J5) : Les compos des matchs des clubs français

Découvrez les XV de départ et les remplaçants des matchs concernant les clubs français lors de la 5eme journée de Champions Cup.



CHAMPIONS CUP 2019-20 / 5EME JOURNEE
Vendredi 10 janvier 

La RochelleLa Rochelle - Sale Sale(20h45, groupe 2)

Le XV rochelais : Sinzelle - Railevu, Doumayrou, Botia, Retière - (o) West, (m) Kerr-Barlow - Alldritt, Liebenberg, Gourdon - Leroux, Lavault - Puafisi, Bourgarit, Wardi

Remplaçants : Lebrun, Corbel, Atonio, Timani, Kieft, Berjon, James, Murimurivalu

Le XV de Sale : L.James - Roebuck, S.James, Williams, Yarde - (o) MacGinty, (m) Cliff - Du Preez, Phillips, Postlethwaite - Cooper-Woolley, Webber, Harrison

Remplaçants : Langdon, Morozov, Ford, Dugdale, Neild, Warr, Carpenter, Ashton

Samedi 11 janvier

ClermontClermont - Ulster Ulster(14h00, groupe 3)

Le XV clermontois : Abendanon - Penaud, Toeava, Moala, Raka - (o) Lopez, (m) Parra- Lee, Lapandry, Iturria - Vahaamahina, Jedrasiak - Slimani, Ulugia, Falgoux

Remplaçants : Beheregaray, Uhila, Falatea, Timani, Fisher, Laidlaw, McIntyre, Naqalevu

Le XV de l'Ulster : Addison - Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale - (o) Burns, (m) Cooney - Coetzee, Murphy, Reidy - Henderson, O'Connor - Moore, Herring, McGrath

Remplaçants : McBurney, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Treadwell, Rea, Shanahan, Johnston, Faddes

Connacht Connacht - Toulouse Toulouse(16h15, groupe 5)

Le XV du Connacht : O'Halloran - Adeolokun, Aki, Robb, Healy - (o) Carty, (m) Kerins - Butler, Fainga'a, Boyle - Thornbury, Dillane - Bealham, McCartney, McAllister

Remplaçants : Heffernan, Buckley, Robertson-McCoy, Maksymiw, McKeon, Blade, Horwitz, Porch

Le XV toulousain : Ramos - Bonneval, Guitoune, Ahki, Kolbe - (o) Holmes, (m) Dupont - Tolofua, Kaino, Elstadt - Tekori, Verhaeghe - Faumuina, Marchand, Castets

Remplaçants : Mauvaka, Neti, Aldegheri, Ro Arnold, Placines, Bezy, Ntamack, Huget

GloucesterGloucester - MontpellierMontpellier(18h30, groupe 5)

Le XV de Gloucester : Woodward - Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley - (o) Cipriani, (m) Heinz - Morgan, Ludlow, Ackermann - Mostert, Grobler - Knight, Gleve, Rapava-Ruskin

Remplaçants : Walker, Seville, Hohneck, Craig, Clarke, Simpson, Atkinson, Williams

Le XV montpelliérain : Steyn - Randle, Goosen, Serfontein, Immelman - (o) Darmon, (m) Fotuali'i - Du Plessis, Bardy, Galletier - Mikautadze, Le Devedec- Guillamon, Giudicelli, Tcheisvhili

Remplaçants : Delhommel, Azariashvili, Seille, Kornath, Aprasidze, Pollard, Layglon, Willemse

Dimanche 12 janvier

Leinster Leinster - Lyon Lyon(14h00, groupe 1)

Le XV du Leinster : Larmour - D.Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe - (o) Byrne, (m) McGrath - Deegan, van der Flier, Ruddock - Fardy, Toner - Furlong, Tracy, Healy

Remplaçants : Cronin, Dooley, Porter, Molony, Doris, Gibson-Park, Frawley, R.Kearney

Le XV lyonnais : Arnold - Mignot, Dumortier, Regard, Nakaitaci - (o) Buttin, (m) Pélissié - Bruni, Oosthuizen, Geraci - Roodt, Rolland - Kodela, Alkhazashvili, Kaabeche

Remplaçants : Maurouard, Chaume, Yameogo, Halaifonua, Lambey, Hidalgo-Clyne, Moura, Tuisova

Racing 92Racing 92 - Munster Munster(16h15, groupe 4)

Le XV Racing 92 : Dulin - Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy, Imhoff - (o) Russell, (m) Iribaren - Claassen, Le Roux, Lauret - Bird, Palu - Tameifuna, Chat, Ben Arous

Remplaçants : Baubigny, Kolingar, Gomes Sa, Ryan, Sanconnie, Machenaud, Volavola, Klemenczak

Le XV du Munster : Haley - Conway, Farrell, R.Scannell, Earls - (o) Hanrahan, (m) Murray - Stander, O'Donoghue, O'Mahony - Holland, Kleyn - Archer, Scannell, Kilcoyne

Remplaçants : O'Byrne, Loughman, Ryan, Botha, Cloete, Casey, Goggin, Daly
Précédent Champions Cup : Sanction légère à l'encontre de St
Lire
Champions Cup : Sanction légère à l'encontre de Steve Diamond
Suivant Champions Cup : La Rochelle sur sa lancée contre S
Lire
Champions Cup : La Rochelle sur sa lancée contre Sale

Dernières actualités