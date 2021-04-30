Champions Cup (demi-finales) : Les compositions des matchs

CHAMPIONS CUP 2020-21 / DEMI-FINALES
Samedi 1er mai 2021
16h00 : Toulouse - Bordeaux-Bègles
La composition de Toulouse : Médard - Kolbe, Akhi, Holmes, Lebel - (o) Ntamack, (m) Dupont - Cros, Kaino, Placines - Ri.Arnold, Ro.Arnold - Faumuina, Marchand, Baille.
Remplaçants : Mauvaka, Castets, Aldegheri, Tekori, Miquel Elstadt, Germain, Mallia.
La composition de Bordeaux-Bègles : Ducuing - Buros, Uberti, Moefana, B.Lam - (o) Jalibert (cap), (m) M.Lucu - Petti, Roumat, Woki - J.Marais, K.Douglas - Cobilas, Lamothe, Paiva.
Remplaçants : Dweba, Poirot, Tameifuna, Cazeaux, Higginbotham, Lesgourgues, Seuteni, Jolmes.
Dimanche 2 mai 2021
16h00 : La Rochelle - Leinster
La composition de La Rochelle : Dulin - Leyds, Doumayrou, Botia, Rhule - (o) West, (m) Kerr-Barlow - W.Liebenberg, Vito, Alldritt - Skelton, Sazy (cap) - Atonio, Bourgarit, Wardi.
Remplaçants : Bosch, Priso, Joly, Lavault, Gourdon, A.Retière, Plisson, Aguillon.
La composition du Leinster : Keenan - Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe - (o) R.Byrne, (m) L.McGrath (cap) - Van der Flier, Conan, Ruddock - J.Ryan, Toner - Furlong, Kelleher, Healy.
Remplaçants : Tracy, E.Byrne, Porter, Fardy, Baird, Osborne, Frawley, O'Loughlin.