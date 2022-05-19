Bundesliga - Barrages : Hambourg frappe un gros coup à Berlin ! May 19, 2022 22:31 4:43 min En déplacement sur la pelouse du Hertha Berlin, Hambourg a frappé un gros coup lors du barrage d'accession aller en s'imposant 1-0. Lundi se disputera la manche retour. Football Hambourg SV Bundesliga Résumés Hertha Berlin Dernières vidéos 4:43 min Hambourg frappe un gros coup à Berlin ! 8:29 min Le top, le flop et le onze de la saison ! 7:23 min La folie à Stuttgart, sauvé sur le fil ! 4:11 min Leverkusen termine sur une bonne note ! 9:58 min Haaland rit pour sa dernière, le Hertha pleure 6:36 min Le Bayern et Wolfsburg terminent tranquillement 1:01 min Haaland marque pour sa dernière avec Dortmund ! 9:51 min Résumé Rétro : Le quintuplé fou de Lewandowski ! 0:52 min Nagelsmann sur l'avenir de Lewandowski 7:44 min La Buli de Charly : Le Bayern à la fête !