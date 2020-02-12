Alors que son retour en MMA s’est déroulé de la meilleure des manières (k-o au premier round face à Donald Cerrone), Conor McGregor pourrait réaliser un coup médiatique important dans les prochains mois. En effet, l’ancien champion de boxe, Manny Pacquiao, vient de signer avec l’agence Paradigm Sports Management, qui a la particularité d’avoir dans ses rangs un certain Conor McGregor.
We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf
— Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020
Après Mayweather, Pacquiao ?
L’idée semble emballer les deux boxeurs. Maintenant qu’ils partagent la même agence, ça devrait faciliter les démarches. Le combat retransmis en mondovision pourrait générer des millions de dollars. Difficile à refuser pour les athlètes... Pour rappel, Conor McGregor avait déjà participé à un combat de boxe en août 2017, face à Floyd Mayweather. L'affrontement s'était soldé par une défaite de l’Irlandais.