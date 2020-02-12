Alors que son retour en MMA s’est déroulé de la meilleure des manières (k-o au premier round face à Donald Cerrone), Conor McGregor pourrait réaliser un coup médiatique important dans les prochains mois. En effet, l’ancien champion de boxe, Manny Pacquiao, vient de signer avec l’agence Paradigm Sports Management, qui a la particularité d’avoir dans ses rangs un certain Conor McGregor.

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf