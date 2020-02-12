NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Bientôt un combat Pacquiao vs Mcgregor ?

Paradigm Sports Management, l'agence de Conor McGregor, vient de signer le boxeur Manny Pacquiao. Un pas de plus vers un prochain combat ?

Alors que son retour en MMA s’est déroulé de la meilleure des manières (k-o au premier round face à Donald Cerrone), Conor McGregor pourrait réaliser un coup médiatique important dans les prochains mois. En effet, l’ancien champion de boxe, Manny Pacquiao, vient de signer avec l’agence Paradigm Sports Management, qui a la particularité d’avoir dans ses rangs un certain Conor McGregor.


 

Après Mayweather, Pacquiao ?


L’idée semble emballer les deux boxeurs. Maintenant qu’ils partagent la même agence, ça devrait faciliter les démarches. Le combat retransmis en mondovision pourrait générer des millions de dollars. Difficile à refuser pour les athlètes... Pour rappel, Conor McGregor avait déjà participé à un combat de boxe en août 2017, face à Floyd Mayweather. L'affrontement s'était soldé par une défaite de l’Irlandais.

 

