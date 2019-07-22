Hambourg: Chardy renverse Paire

Pour sa rentrée, après Wimbledon, Benoît Paire s'est incliné contre Jérémy Chardy au 1er tour du tournoi ATP 500 de Hambourg.

Malgré la perte du premier set, le Palois est resté concentré pour l'emporter en trois manches (6-7 [4], 7-5, 6-3).

Chardy pourrait affronter un autre Français au prochain tour si Richard Gasquet se défait d'un certain Nagal (Sugit, pas Rafael).

Collar down beats collar up in the battle of the Lacoste polos @jimchardy defeats Paire 6-7 7-5 6-3 in their first-ever meeting at @hamburgopen pic.twitter.com/Vu0lOtscME