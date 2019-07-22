NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Hambourg: Chardy renverse Paire

Pour sa rentrée, après Wimbledon, Benoît Paire s'est incliné contre Jérémy Chardy au 1er tour du tournoi ATP 500 de Hambourg.

Malgré la perte du premier set, le Palois est resté concentré pour l'emporter en trois manches (6-7 [4], 7-5, 6-3).

Chardy pourrait affronter un autre Français au prochain tour si Richard Gasquet se défait d'un certain Nagal (Sugit, pas Rafael).

