ATP - Indian Wells : Le tableau

Reporté de mars à octobre en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus, le tournoi d'Indian Wells passe de son statut habituel de premier Masters 1000 de la saison à avant-dernier. Alors que la saison en salle européenne a déjà débuté, la plupart des joueurs ont dû faire le long déplacement vers la Californie et devront s'habituer au décalage horaire et aux conditions météo. Ce ne sera pas le cas du n°1 mondial Novak Djokovic, qui a décidé de faire l'impasse après son échec dans la quête du Grand Chelem calendaire. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev et Andrey Rublev sont donc les quatre premières têtes de série, et les deux Russes ont été placés dans le haut du tableau, et l'Allemand et le Grec dans le bas. Seulement trois Français figurent dans le tableau principal. Gaël Monfils, tête de série n°14 et exempté de premier tour, affrontera Marton Fucsovics ou Gianluca Mager au deuxième tour et pourrait défier Zverev en huitièmes. Benoit Paire sera quant à lui opposé à Frances Tiafoe au premier tour, alors qu'Adrian Mannarino a hérité d'Andy Murray.
INDIAN WELLS (Etats-Unis, Masters 1000, dur extérieur, 7 903 959€)
Tenant du titre (en 2019) : Dominic Thiem (AUT)
1er tour
Medvedev (RUS, n°1) - Bye
McDonald (USA) - Duckworth (AUS)
Giron (USA) - Q
Krajinovic (SER, n°27) - Bye
Dimitrov (BUL, n°23) - Bye
Altmaier (AUT) - Querrey (USA)
Kohlschreiber (ALL) - Daniel (JAP)
Opelka (USA, n°16) - Bye
Shapovalov (CAN, n°9) - Bye
Pospisil (CAN) - Wolf (USA, WC)
Q - Svajda (USA, WC) -
Karatsev (RUS, n°19) - Bye
Korda (USA, n°32) - Bye
Paire (FRA) - Tiafoe (USA)
Popyrin (AUS) - Kecmanovic (SER)
Hurkacz (POL, n°8) - Bye
Rublev (RUS, n°4) - Bye
Taberner (ESP) - Munar (ESP)
Paul (USA) - Lopez (ESP)
Lajovic (SER, n°28) - Bye
Norrie (GBR, n°21) - Bye
Monteiro (BRE) - Sandgren (USA)
Kwon (CdS) - Pella (ARG)
Bautista Agut (ESP, n°15) - Bye
Schwartzman (ARG, n°11) - Bye
Q - Djere (SER)
Nishikori (JAP) - Q
Evans (GBR, n°19) - Bye
Harris (AFS, n°26) - Bye
Davidovich Fokina (ESP) - Johnson (USA)
Q - Carballes Baena (ESP)
Ruud (NOR, n°6) - Bye
Berrettini (ITA, n°5) - Bye
Kudla (USA) - Q
Coria (ARG) - Nakhashima (JAP)
Fritz (USA, n°31) - Bye
Isner (USA, n°20) - Bye
Delbonis (ARG) - Nishioka (JAP)
Sock (USA, WC) - Millman (AUS)
Sinner (ITA, n°10) - Bye
Monfils (FRA, n°14) - Bye
Fucsovics (HON) - Mager (ITA)
Anderson (AFS) - Thompson (AUS)
Sonego (ITA, n°17) - Bye
Alcaraz (ESP, n°30) - Bye
Murray (GBR, WC) - Mannarino (FRA)
Q - Brooksby (USA)
A.Zverev (ALL, n°3) - Bye
Auger-Aliassime (CAN, n°7) - Bye
Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) - Musetti (ITA)
Gerasimov (BIE) - Q
Basilashvili (GEO, n°29) - Bye
Khachanov (RUS, n°24) - Bye
Koepfer (ALL) - Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Bagnis (ARG) - Q
Carreno Busta (ESP, n°12) - Bye
Garin (CHI, n°13) - Bye
Rune (DAN, WC) - Q
Q - Andujar (ESP)
De Minaur (AUS, n°22) - Bye
Fognini (ITA, n°25) - Bye
Struff (ALL) - Galan (COL)
Martinez (ESP) - Q
Tsitsipas (GRE, n°2) - Bye
