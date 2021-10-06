ATP - Indian Wells : Le tableau

NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Découvrez le tableau du Masters 1000 d'Indian Wells, qui débutera ce jeudi, avec Daniil Medvedev et Stefanos Tsitsipas comme têtes de série n°1 et 2. Trois Français figurent dans le tableau principal.

Reporté de mars à octobre en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus, le tournoi d'Indian Wells passe de son statut habituel de premier Masters 1000 de la saison à avant-dernier. Alors que la saison en salle européenne a déjà débuté, la plupart des joueurs ont dû faire le long déplacement vers la Californie et devront s'habituer au décalage horaire et aux conditions météo. Ce ne sera pas le cas du n°1 mondial Novak Djokovic, qui a décidé de faire l'impasse après son échec dans la quête du Grand Chelem calendaire. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev et Andrey Rublev sont donc les quatre premières têtes de série, et les deux Russes ont été placés dans le haut du tableau, et l'Allemand et le Grec dans le bas. Seulement trois Français figurent dans le tableau principal. Gaël Monfils, tête de série n°14 et exempté de premier tour, affrontera Marton Fucsovics ou Gianluca Mager au deuxième tour et pourrait défier Zverev en huitièmes. Benoit Paire sera quant à lui opposé à Frances Tiafoe au premier tour, alors qu'Adrian Mannarino a hérité d'Andy Murray.

INDIAN WELLS (Etats-Unis, Masters 1000, dur extérieur, 7 903 959€)
Tenant du titre (en 2019) : Dominic Thiem (AUT)

1er tour
Medvedev (RUS, n°1) - Bye
McDonald (USA) - Duckworth (AUS)
Giron (USA) - Q
Krajinovic (SER, n°27) - Bye

Dimitrov (BUL, n°23) - Bye
Altmaier (AUT) - Querrey (USA)
Kohlschreiber (ALL) - Daniel (JAP)
Opelka (USA, n°16) - Bye

Shapovalov (CAN, n°9) - Bye
Pospisil (CAN) - Wolf (USA, WC)
Q - Svajda (USA, WC) -
Karatsev (RUS, n°19) - Bye

Korda (USA, n°32) - Bye
Paire (FRA) - Tiafoe (USA)
Popyrin (AUS) - Kecmanovic (SER)
Hurkacz (POL, n°8) - Bye

Rublev (RUS, n°4) - Bye
Taberner (ESP) - Munar (ESP)
Paul (USA) - Lopez (ESP)
Lajovic (SER, n°28) - Bye

Norrie (GBR, n°21) - Bye
Monteiro (BRE) - Sandgren (USA)
Kwon (CdS) - Pella (ARG)
Bautista Agut (ESP, n°15) - Bye

Schwartzman (ARG, n°11) - Bye
Q - Djere (SER)
Nishikori (JAP) - Q
Evans (GBR, n°19) - Bye

Harris (AFS, n°26) - Bye
Davidovich Fokina (ESP) - Johnson (USA)
Q - Carballes Baena (ESP)
Ruud (NOR, n°6) - Bye

Berrettini (ITA, n°5) - Bye
Kudla (USA) - Q
Coria (ARG) - Nakhashima (JAP)
Fritz (USA, n°31) - Bye

Isner (USA, n°20) - Bye
Delbonis (ARG) - Nishioka (JAP)
Sock (USA, WC) - Millman (AUS)
Sinner (ITA, n°10) - Bye

Monfils (FRA, n°14) - Bye
Fucsovics (HON) - Mager (ITA)
Anderson (AFS) - Thompson (AUS)
Sonego (ITA, n°17) - Bye

Alcaraz (ESP, n°30) - Bye
Murray (GBR, WC) - Mannarino (FRA)
Q - Brooksby (USA)
A.Zverev (ALL, n°3) - Bye

Auger-Aliassime (CAN, n°7) - Bye
Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) - Musetti (ITA)
Gerasimov (BIE) - Q
Basilashvili (GEO, n°29) - Bye

Khachanov (RUS, n°24) - Bye
Koepfer (ALL) - Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Bagnis (ARG) - Q
Carreno Busta (ESP, n°12) - Bye

Garin (CHI, n°13) - Bye
Rune (DAN, WC) - Q
Q - Andujar (ESP)
De Minaur (AUS, n°22) - Bye

Fognini (ITA, n°25) - Bye
Struff (ALL) - Galan (COL)
Martinez (ESP) - Q
Tsitsipas (GRE, n°2) - Bye
