ATP - Indian Wells : Le tableau

Reporté de mars à octobre en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus, le tournoi d'Indian Wells passe de son statut habituel de premier Masters 1000 de la saison à avant-dernier. Alors que la saison en salle européenne a déjà débuté, la plupart des joueurs ont dû faire le long déplacement vers la Californie et devront s'habituer au décalage horaire et aux conditions météo. Ce ne sera pas le cas du n°1 mondial Novak Djokovic, qui a décidé de faire l'impasse après son échec dans la quête du Grand Chelem calendaire. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev et Andrey Rublev sont donc les quatre premières têtes de série, et les deux Russes ont été placés dans le haut du tableau, et l'Allemand et le Grec dans le bas. Seulement trois Français figurent dans le tableau principal. Gaël Monfils, tête de série n°14 et exempté de premier tour, affrontera Marton Fucsovics ou Gianluca Mager au deuxième tour et pourrait défier Zverev en huitièmes. Benoit Paire sera quant à lui opposé à Frances Tiafoe au premier tour, alors qu'Adrian Mannarino a hérité d'Andy Murray.



INDIAN WELLS (Etats-Unis, Masters 1000, dur extérieur, 7 903 959€)

Tenant du titre (en 2019) : Dominic Thiem (AUT)



1er tour

Medvedev (RUS, n°1) - Bye

McDonald (USA) - Duckworth (AUS)

Giron (USA) - Q

Krajinovic (SER, n°27) - Bye



Dimitrov (BUL, n°23) - Bye

Altmaier (AUT) - Querrey (USA)

Kohlschreiber (ALL) - Daniel (JAP)

Opelka (USA, n°16) - Bye



Shapovalov (CAN, n°9) - Bye

Pospisil (CAN) - Wolf (USA, WC)

Q - Svajda (USA, WC) -

Karatsev (RUS, n°19) - Bye



Korda (USA, n°32) - Bye

Paire (FRA) - Tiafoe (USA)

Popyrin (AUS) - Kecmanovic (SER)

Hurkacz (POL, n°8) - Bye



Rublev (RUS, n°4) - Bye

Taberner (ESP) - Munar (ESP)

Paul (USA) - Lopez (ESP)

Lajovic (SER, n°28) - Bye



Norrie (GBR, n°21) - Bye

Monteiro (BRE) - Sandgren (USA)

Kwon (CdS) - Pella (ARG)

Bautista Agut (ESP, n°15) - Bye



Schwartzman (ARG, n°11) - Bye

Q - Djere (SER)

Nishikori (JAP) - Q

Evans (GBR, n°19) - Bye



Harris (AFS, n°26) - Bye

Davidovich Fokina (ESP) - Johnson (USA)

Q - Carballes Baena (ESP)

Ruud (NOR, n°6) - Bye



Berrettini (ITA, n°5) - Bye

Kudla (USA) - Q

Coria (ARG) - Nakhashima (JAP)

Fritz (USA, n°31) - Bye



Isner (USA, n°20) - Bye

Delbonis (ARG) - Nishioka (JAP)

Sock (USA, WC) - Millman (AUS)

Sinner (ITA, n°10) - Bye



Monfils (FRA, n°14) - Bye

Fucsovics (HON) - Mager (ITA)

Anderson (AFS) - Thompson (AUS)

Sonego (ITA, n°17) - Bye



Alcaraz (ESP, n°30) - Bye

Murray (GBR, WC) - Mannarino (FRA)

Q - Brooksby (USA)

A.Zverev (ALL, n°3) - Bye



Auger-Aliassime (CAN, n°7) - Bye

Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) - Musetti (ITA)

Gerasimov (BIE) - Q

Basilashvili (GEO, n°29) - Bye



Khachanov (RUS, n°24) - Bye

Koepfer (ALL) - Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Bagnis (ARG) - Q

Carreno Busta (ESP, n°12) - Bye



Garin (CHI, n°13) - Bye

Rune (DAN, WC) - Q

Q - Andujar (ESP)

De Minaur (AUS, n°22) - Bye



Fognini (ITA, n°25) - Bye

Struff (ALL) - Galan (COL)

Martinez (ESP) - Q

Tsitsipas (GRE, n°2) - Bye