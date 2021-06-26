ATP - Eastbourne : De Minaur s'est arraché

Cinquième victoire dans un ATP 250 pour Alex De Minaur ! L'Australien de 22 ans, classé au 18eme rang mondial, a remporté le tournoi d'Eastbourne ce samedi, son premier sur gazon. Opposé à l'Italien Lorenzo Sonego, qu'il avait éliminé à Bercy l'automne dernier, De Minaur s'est imposé après un match de trois sets et 2h41 : 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. Alors qu'il avait breaké en premier durant ce match, il a ensuite perdu deux fois son service, à 2-1 et 4-5, et donc le set. Mais il n'a pas gambergé longtemps et a breaké d'entrée deuxième manche, avant de sauver la balle de 5-5 que s'est procuré l'Italien (27eme) pour égaliser à set partout. Tout s'est donc joué dans le troisième, où les deux joueurs ont parfaitement tenu leur service, sans avoir de balle de break à défendre, et De Minaur s'est montré le plus fort au tie-break en le remportant 7-5. Lui qui n'a jamais dépassé le troisième tour à Wimbledon (en deux participations) affrontera Sebastian Korda au premier tour du mythique tournoi londonien.
EASTBOURNE (Grande-Bretagne, ATP 250, gazon, 684 080€)
Tenant du titre (en 2019) : Taylor Fritz (USA)
Finale
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) bat Sonego (ITA, n°3) : 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)
Demi-finales
Sonego (ITA, n°3) bat Purcell (AUS, LL) : 6-1, 3-6, 6-1
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) bat Kwon (CdS, LL) : 6-3, 7-6 (2)
Quarts de finale
Purcell (AUS, LL) bat Seppi (ITA, LL) : 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
Sonego (ITA, n°3) bat Bublik (KAZ, n°8) : 6-1, 7-5
Kwon (CdS, LL) bat Ivashka (BIE, Q) : 6-4, 7-5
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) bat Pospisil (CAN) : 6-4, 6-4
Huitièmes de finale
Purcell (AUS, LL) bat Monfils (FRA, n°1) : 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
Seppi (ITA, LL) bat Ruusuvuori (FIN) : 6-2, 6-3
Sonego (ITA, n°3) bat Millman (AUS) : 6-4, 6-2
Bublik (KAZ, n°8) bat Gerasimov (BIE) : 6-2, 6-2
Ivashka (BIE, Q) bat Popyrin (AUS) : 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3
Kwon (CdS, LL) bat Fucsovics (HUN) : 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3
Pospisil (CAN) bat Davidovich Fokina (ESP, n°6) : 7-6 (1) abandon
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) bat Broady (GBR, WC) : 6-3, 6-4
Premier tour
Monfils (FRA, n°1) - Bye
Purcell (AUS, LL) bat Duckworth (AUS, Q) : 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5)
Seppi (ITA, LL) bat Nishioka (JAP) : 7-6 (5), 6-1
Ruusuvuori (FIN) bat Ramos-Viñolas (ESP, n°7) : 6-3, 6-4
Sonego (ITA, n°3) - Bye
Millman (AUS) bat Clarke (GBR, WC) : 6-3, 6-2
Gerasimov (BIE) bat Tsonga (FRA) : 6-3, 6-4
Bublik (KAZ, n°8) bat Kukushkin (KAZ, Q) : 6-1, 6-3
Popyrin (AUS) bat Gombos (SLQ, LL) : 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
Ivashka (BIE, Q) bat Gray (GBR, LL) : 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Fucsovics (HUN) bat Bedene (SLO) : 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (3)
Kwon (CdS, LL) - Bye
Davidovich Fokina (ESP, n°6) bat M.Ymer (SUE, Q) : 7-5, 6-1
Pospisil (CAN) bat Ward (GBR, WC) : 6-4, 6-4
Broady (GBR, WC) bat Tiafoe (USA) : 6-3, 7-6 (4)
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) - Bye
It's a first grass-court title for 🇦🇺 @alexdeminaur!
🎥: @TennisTV | #VikingInternationalpic.twitter.com/YOqnndZ8FB
— ATP Tour (@atptour) June 26, 2021
EASTBOURNE (Grande-Bretagne, ATP 250, gazon, 684 080€)
Tenant du titre (en 2019) : Taylor Fritz (USA)
Finale
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) bat Sonego (ITA, n°3) : 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)
Demi-finales
Sonego (ITA, n°3) bat Purcell (AUS, LL) : 6-1, 3-6, 6-1
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) bat Kwon (CdS, LL) : 6-3, 7-6 (2)
Quarts de finale
Purcell (AUS, LL) bat Seppi (ITA, LL) : 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
Sonego (ITA, n°3) bat Bublik (KAZ, n°8) : 6-1, 7-5
Kwon (CdS, LL) bat Ivashka (BIE, Q) : 6-4, 7-5
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) bat Pospisil (CAN) : 6-4, 6-4
Huitièmes de finale
Purcell (AUS, LL) bat Monfils (FRA, n°1) : 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
Seppi (ITA, LL) bat Ruusuvuori (FIN) : 6-2, 6-3
Sonego (ITA, n°3) bat Millman (AUS) : 6-4, 6-2
Bublik (KAZ, n°8) bat Gerasimov (BIE) : 6-2, 6-2
Ivashka (BIE, Q) bat Popyrin (AUS) : 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3
Kwon (CdS, LL) bat Fucsovics (HUN) : 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3
Pospisil (CAN) bat Davidovich Fokina (ESP, n°6) : 7-6 (1) abandon
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) bat Broady (GBR, WC) : 6-3, 6-4
Premier tour
Monfils (FRA, n°1) - Bye
Purcell (AUS, LL) bat Duckworth (AUS, Q) : 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5)
Seppi (ITA, LL) bat Nishioka (JAP) : 7-6 (5), 6-1
Ruusuvuori (FIN) bat Ramos-Viñolas (ESP, n°7) : 6-3, 6-4
Sonego (ITA, n°3) - Bye
Millman (AUS) bat Clarke (GBR, WC) : 6-3, 6-2
Gerasimov (BIE) bat Tsonga (FRA) : 6-3, 6-4
Bublik (KAZ, n°8) bat Kukushkin (KAZ, Q) : 6-1, 6-3
Popyrin (AUS) bat Gombos (SLQ, LL) : 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
Ivashka (BIE, Q) bat Gray (GBR, LL) : 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Fucsovics (HUN) bat Bedene (SLO) : 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (3)
Kwon (CdS, LL) - Bye
Davidovich Fokina (ESP, n°6) bat M.Ymer (SUE, Q) : 7-5, 6-1
Pospisil (CAN) bat Ward (GBR, WC) : 6-4, 6-4
Broady (GBR, WC) bat Tiafoe (USA) : 6-3, 7-6 (4)
De Minaur (AUS, n°2) - Bye