ATP - Eastbourne : De Minaur s'est arraché

EASTBOURNE (Grande-Bretagne, ATP 250, gazon, 684 080€)

Cinquième victoire dans un ATP 250 pour Alex De Minaur ! L'Australien de 22 ans, classé au 18eme rang mondial, a remporté le tournoi d'Eastbourne ce samedi, son premier sur gazon. Opposé à l'Italien Lorenzo Sonego, qu'il avait éliminé à Bercy l'automne dernier, De Minaur s'est imposé après un match de trois sets et 2h41 : 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. Alors qu'il avait breaké en premier durant ce match, il a ensuite perdu deux fois son service, à 2-1 et 4-5, et donc le set. Mais il n'a pas gambergé longtemps et a breaké d'entrée deuxième manche, avant de sauver la balle de 5-5 que s'est procuré l'Italien (27eme) pour égaliser à set partout.Lui qui n'a jamais dépassé le troisième tour à Wimbledon (en deux participations) affrontera Sebastian Korda au premier tour du mythique tournoi londonien.bat Sonego (ITA, n°3) : 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)bat Purcell (AUS, LL) : 6-1, 3-6, 6-1bat Kwon (CdS, LL) : 6-3, 7-6 (2)bat Seppi (ITA, LL) : 6-4, 1-6, 6-4bat Bublik (KAZ, n°8) : 6-1, 7-5bat Ivashka (BIE, Q) : 6-4, 7-5bat Pospisil (CAN) : 6-4, 6-4bat: 6-4, 5-7, 6-4bat Ruusuvuori (FIN) : 6-2, 6-3bat Millman (AUS) : 6-4, 6-2bat Gerasimov (BIE) : 6-2, 6-2bat Popyrin (AUS) : 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3bat Fucsovics (HUN) : 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3bat Davidovich Fokina (ESP, n°6) : 7-6 (1) abandonbat Broady (GBR, WC) : 6-3, 6-4- Byebat Duckworth (AUS, Q) : 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5)bat Nishioka (JAP) : 7-6 (5), 6-1bat Ramos-Viñolas (ESP, n°7) : 6-3, 6-4- Byebat Clarke (GBR, WC) : 6-3, 6-2bat: 6-3, 6-4bat Kukushkin (KAZ, Q) : 6-1, 6-3bat Gombos (SLQ, LL) : 4-6, 6-4, 6-1bat Gray (GBR, LL) : 6-2, 7-6 (5)bat Bedene (SLO) : 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (3)- Byebat M.Ymer (SUE, Q) : 7-5, 6-1bat Ward (GBR, WC) : 6-4, 6-4bat Tiafoe (USA) : 6-3, 7-6 (4)- Bye