ATP : Djokovic offre un million d'euros à la Serbie

Après le million de dollars de Roger Federer en Suisse et la campagne de grande envergure de Rafael Nadal pour amasser onze millions d'euros en Espagne, pour aider face à la pandémie de coronavirus, Novak Djokovic débloque à son tour un million d'euros à l'attention de sa Serbie natale, une somme concentrée sur l'achat d'appareils respiratoires et autres matériels médicaux. « Le combat n'est pas facile, les chiffres ne sont pas agréables, mais je suis convaincu qu'on en sortira plus forts », a assuré vendredi le n°1 mondial lors d'une conférence de presse vidéo, accompagné de sa femme Jelena.« Il est important de rester unis et de s'aider, pour battre ce virus plus rapidement et plus facilement. Nous invitons tout le monde à nous rejoindre et à aider les nombreuses familles et personnes qui ont besoin d'aide pour survivre et retrouver la santé. Notre fondation va ouvrir un compte spécial, notre machine est bien huilée et nous sommes prêts. » Jelena évoque elle « un marathon, plus qu'une course de vitesse ». Quant à son confinement à Marbella, « un pur hasard » dû à son calendrier personnel - alors qu'il habite normalement à Monaco -, « Djoko » conclut comme beaucoup d'autres sportifs : « Je n'ai pas le souvenir d'avoir pu passer autant de temps avec ma famille. » Il remercie enfin la Chine pour son soutien matériel à la Serbie.