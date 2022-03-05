العربية
Svitolina out of WTA Monterrey

By

Ukrainian top seed Elina Svitolina crashed out of the WTA Monterrey tournament on Friday, losing in three sets to Colombia's Camila Osorio.

Reuters

Svitolina -- who had vowed to donate all of her prize money from the tournament to the Ukrainian military after Russia's invasion of her homeland -- looked to be cruising into the semi-finals after taking the first set 6-1.

But fifth seed Osorio roared back to level before recovering from a double break down to win the third set on a tie-break to seal a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) victory.

Svitolina's exit marked the end of an emotional tournament for the world number 15. 

Svitolina had initially vowed to boycott her first-round match after being drawn against Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

But a decision from the WTA and ATP Tours ruling that Russian players must compete under a neutral banner -- rather than the Russian flag -- saw Svitolina compete as planned, defeating Potapova 6-2, 6-1.

In other games on Friday, Spanish sixth seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz beat fourth-seeded compatriot Sara Sorribes 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia meanwhile beat the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).

