Martic rallies to oust Zidansek in Istanbul

Petra Martic came from a set down to beat Tamara Zidansek in the first round of the Istanbul Cup on Monday.

Martic started her clay-court season with a run to the semi-finals in Charleston, but was in danger of bowing out on day one in Turkey.

The sixth seed stormed back to beat the 21-year-old Zidansek, though, winning 3-6 6-1 6-3 to set up a second-round encounter with Ana Bogdan or Kirsten Flipkens.

Martic had a first-serve percentage of only 57, but broke twice in both the second and final sets to advance.

Rebecca Peterson also had to go the distance to avoid an early exit, beating Pemra Ozgen 6-1 2-6 6-0, but fellow Swede Johanna Larsson went down 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-3 to Margarita Gasparyan.