Kasatkina overcomes Bouzkova for first WTA title since 2018

​Daria Kasatkina overcame Marie Bouzkova to win the Phillip Island Trophy.

Daria Kasatkina clinched her first WTA Tour title since 2018 with a three-set win over Marie Bouzkova in the Phillip Island Trophy final.

Kasatkina, a former top-10 player who has fallen out of the top 100 in the rankings, edged past Czech 13th seed Bouzkova 4-6 6-2 6-2 in Melbourne on Friday.

The Russian's success gave her a third WTA Tour crown and first since October 2018.

Bouzkova lost her previous meeting with Kasatkina last year but looked on track for a maiden WTA title after taking the first set.

But Kasatkina, who made a second-round exit at the Australian Open, lost just eight points on serve in the final two sets against Bouzkova to land the crown.

