Highlights: Goalless between Switzerland and Italy as Mancini's side make history September 5, 2021 23:30 3:07 min Italy now has the longest unbeaten run in the history of men's international football. Roberto Mancini Italy Switzerland World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 3:07 min Highlights: Switzerland 0-0 Italy 4:17 min Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic 5:26 min Highlights: Germany 6-0 Armenia 3:45 min Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 France 3:55 min Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro 3:05 min Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Croatia 2:48 min Highlights: Scotland 1-0 Moldova 4:38 min Highlights: Qatar 1-3 Portugal 3:53 min Highlights: Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan 5:01 min Argentina thrash Venezuela as Brazil stay perfect