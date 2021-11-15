Who has qualified for Qatar 2022 and who is still in contention?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying has been taking place across the globe with FIFA's six federations seeking to determine their representatives at Qatar 2022.

Before we delve further into the European Qualifier groups and the ramifications of recent results, here are the nations heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Team Qualified as Qualified on Qatar Host nation December 2, 2010 Germany UEFA Group J winners October 11, 2021 Denmark UEFA Group F winners October 12, 2021 Brazil One of CONMEBOL top four teams November 11, 2021 France UEFA Group D winners November 13, 2021 Belgium UEFA Group E winners November 13, 2021 Croatia UEFA Group H winners November 14, 2021 Spain UEFA Group B winners November 14, 2021 Serbia UEFA Group A winners November 14, 2021

Group A

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Serbia 8 6 2 0 18 9 9 20 2 Portugal 8 5 2 1 17 6 11 17 3 Ireland 8 2 3 3 11 8 3 9 4 Luxembourg 8 3 0 5 8 18 -10 9 5 Azerbaijan 8 0 1 7 5 18 -13 1

We were treated to a dramatic conclusion in Group A. Portugal and Serbia went head to head for top spot at the Estadio da Luz with Fernando Santos' side only needing to avoid defeat to seal a guaranteed place in Qatar. However, Serbia - who finished the group without a single defeat were never going to be pushovers.

A last gasp Aleksandar Mitrovic header in the 90th minute proved decisive, seeing Serbia claim top spot and consigning Portugal to the play-offs. Meanwhile Ireland, who started their World Cup qualifying campaign with three consecutive defeats eventually managed to finish in third place with a 3-0 win and redemption against Luxembourg.

Group B

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Spain 8 6 1 1 15 5 10 19 2 Sweden 8 5 0 3 12 6 6 15 3 Greece 8 2 4 2 8 8 0 10 4 Georgia 8 2 1 5 6 12 -6 7 5 Kosovo 8 1 2 5 5 15 -10 5

Spain finished as Group B winners, as Alvaro Morata scored the only goal against Sweden in what was a decisive game for both sides. Sweden will look to reach Qatar via the play-offs while Greece finished on 10 points in third spot.

Group C

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Italy 7 4 3 0 13 2 11 15 2 Switzerland 7 4 3 0 11 2 9 15 3 N Ireland 7 2 2 3 6 7 -1 8 4 Bulgaria 7 2 2 3 6 10 -4 8 5 Lithuania 8 1 0 7 4 19 -15 3

Italy and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw as Jorginho missed a 90th minute penalty to seal all three points, ensuring the race to reach Qatar goes down to the wire. Roberto Mancini's side face a tough trip to Northern Ireland while Switzerland are at home to Bulgaria. Italy simply need to match the Swiss result and will progress as group winners, so long as the Azzurri hold their nerve.

Group D

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 France 7 4 3 0 16 3 13 15 2 Finland 7 3 2 2 10 8 2 11 3 Ukraine 7 1 6 0 9 8 1 9 4 Bosnia 7 1 4 2 9 10 -1 7 5 Kazakhstan 8 0 3 5 5 20 -15 3

France has received a fair amount of criticism during their World Cup qualifying campaign for a few below-par performances and surprise draws that supporters and neutrals alike were not particularly expecting. Despite this, their 8-0 demolition of Kazakhstan guaranteed a spot in Qatar as Group D winners with a game to go.

Finland will be looking to end the French unbeaten run however in the final matchday, with Ukraine still mathematically able to secure the second place play-off spot so long as they beat Bosnia.

Group E

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Belgium 7 6 1 0 24 5 19 19 2 Wales 7 4 2 1 13 8 5 14 3 Czech Rep 7 3 2 2 12 9 3 11 4 Estonia 7 1 1 5 9 19 -10 4 5 Belarus 8 1 0 7 7 24 -17 3

Belgium's 3-1 victory over Estonia ensured Roberto Martinez's Red Devils finished top of Group E, winning six and drawing just one of their seven fixtures to date. Meanwhile second place is still up for grabs, with Wales needing just a point in their final match against the Belgians to guarantee a play-off place. Czech Republic need to beat Estonia to have any hope of catching the Welsh.

Spain's win in Greece means Wales have a play-off semi-final place guaranteed for the World Cup via their Nations League performance.

Group F

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Denmark 9 9 0 0 30 1 29 27 2 Scotland 9 6 2 1 15 7 8 20 3 Israel 9 4 1 4 20 19 1 13 4 Austria 9 4 1 4 15 16 -1 13 5 Faroes 9 1 1 7 5 20 -15 4 6 Moldova 9 0 1 8 4 26 -22 1

Having sealed their qualification to Qatar 2022 back in October, Denmark have been able to enjoy their remaining fixtures without any added pressure. Kasper Hjulmand's side have not stepped off the gas however, having won nine out of nine and conceding just one goal in the process. Scotland have already secured second spot and a place in the play-offs following their 2-0 win over Moldova.

Group G

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Netherlands 9 6 2 1 31 8 23 20 2 Turkey 9 5 3 1 25 15 10 18 3 Norway 9 5 3 1 15 6 9 18 4 Montenegro 9 3 3 3 13 13 0 12 5 Latvia 9 1 3 5 8 13 -5 6 6 Gibraltar 9 0 0 9 3 40 -37 0

Three teams are still vying to finish top of Group G with a game to go. The Netherlands, Turkey and Norway are all in contention with the Dutch taking on the Norwegians in a tense final group stage fixture.

van Gaal's side require just a point to finish in top spot but if they lose to Norway and Turkey are victorious over Montenegro, the Netherlands will once again miss out on a major tournament.

Group H

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Croatia 10 7 2 1 21 4 17 23 2 Russia 10 7 1 2 19 6 13 22 3 Slovakia 10 3 5 2 17 10 7 14 4 Slovenia 10 4 2 4 13 12 1 14 5 Cyprus 10 1 2 7 4 21 -17 5 6 Malta 10 1 2 7 9 30 -21 5

Croatia went into the final matchday requiring nothing less than a win against Russia to claim top spot in Group H. The Russians needed a draw and looked to be on course to achieve a point, until a late own goal by Fedor Kudryashov secured Croatia's place at Qatar 2022, leaving Russia in the play-offs.

Group I

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 England 9 7 2 0 29 3 26 23 2 Poland 9 6 2 1 29 9 20 20 3 Albania 9 5 0 4 11 12 -1 15 4 Hungary 9 4 2 3 17 12 5 14 5 Andorra 9 2 0 7 8 23 -15 6 6 San Marino 9 0 0 9 1 36 -35 0

Five first half goals saw England cruise to victory against Albania and, unless there is one of the largest upsets in football history, Gareth Southgate's look to be finishing in top spot. The Three Lions require a point against San Marino who have scored just one and conceded 36, to finish as Group I winners.

Poland secured a play-off spot at a minimum with one game to spare after beating Andorra 4-1.

Group J

P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Germany 10 9 0 1 36 4 32 27 2 North Macedonia 10 5 3 2 23 11 12 18 3 Romania 10 5 2 3 13 8 5 17 4 Armenia 10 3 3 4 9 20 -11 12 5 Iceland 10 2 3 5 12 18 -6 9 6 Liechtenstein 10 0 1 9 2 34 -32 1

Germany were the first side to book their place in Qatar back in October and aside from a shock defeat to North Macedonia back in March have looked entirely convincing in Group J.

North Macedonia sealed second spot with a 3-1 win over Iceland and will enter the play-offs in March after finishing a point ahead of third place Romania.

How do the play-offs work?

The play-offs take place between March 24-29, with 10 group runners-up joined by the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking that have neither qualified directly as group winners, nor entered the play-offs runners-up in their groups.



These 12 teams will be drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three winners of each respective path will qualify for the World Cup.

