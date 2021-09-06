Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – France vs Finland

Both France and Finland are yet to taste defeat in Group D, however, back-to-back draws has left sections of French supporters wondering whether Deschamps' side are lacking impetus, following their EURO 2020 exit at the Round of 16 stage.

The reigning world champions had to come from behind to earn a point, with Anthony Martial's first national team goal in five years cancelling out Mykola Shaparenko's stunning first-time strike. Prior to their trip to Ukraine, Kounde's red card followed up Griezmann's equaliser against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the away side taking the lead through Edin Dzeko.

After Kylian Mbappe was forced to leave Les Blues' camp with a calf problem, there was always the possibility that the side would miss his formidable pace and persistent attacking presence.

Mbappe was the fourth French player to withdraw through injury this month following Dayot Upamecano, N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso's exits.

One thing that cannot be argued however is that this French side does not possess an abundance of depth across the pitch. Deschamps tested his bench as he turned to the in-form Moussa Diaby and Karim Benzema, with Bayer Leverkusen's frontman hitting the post soon after his introduction but unable to register a telling blow.

It is five games without a win in all competitions for France following their forgettable EURO 2020 exploits. Despite this dip in form, they still boast a four-point lead at the top of the standings in Group D.

France Predicted Team:

Lloris; Dubois, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne; Rabiot, Veretout, Pogba; Griezmann; Benzema, Martial

Les Bleus are still top of their 2022 World Cup qualifying group ahead of their home match against Finland on Tuesday 👊 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/pCJqiGKXJU — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 4, 2021

Date – Tuesday 7th of September

K.O – 21:45 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 PREMIUM

Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Finland's appearance at EURO 2020 was their first at a major tournament in the nation's history. Markku Kanerva will be keen to build on that showing with qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Despite winning their opening game against Denmark in the EURO's, a match overshadowed by the tragic scenes of Christian Eriksen's on-pitch revival, Finland exited at the group stage. However, they have started their World Cup qualifying campaign in solid fashion, with one win and two draws to sit second in Group D.

It was Joel Pohjanpalo's goal on the hour mark which propelled Finland to a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan, following previous draws with Ukraine and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Strike partner Teemu Pukki will also be keen to contribute to his country's success and build on the consistent form he has displayed for club side Norwich.

The Scandinavian side secured a 2-0 friendly win over the world champions at the Stade de France in November 2020, however they have lost all of their other eight clashes against France by an aggregate scoreline of 18-3.

Finland Predicted Team:

Hradecky; Vaisanen, Arajuuri, O'Shaughnessey; Alho, Valakari, Kamara, Taylor, Uronen; Pohjanpalo, Pukki

Watch the match take place live on beIN SPORTS!