Norway continued their dominance at the Winter Olympics with yet another gold medal, this time in the men's team sprint.



The pair of Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Erik Valnes lead the way for the Norwegians whilst Finland came second and the ROC third.







Over in the women's event Germany by gold by 0.2 seconds from Sweden, who win silver, and ROC are 0.7 behind in what was a close race.