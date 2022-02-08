Austria's Benjamin Karl won gold in the men's PGS competition, beating Slovenia's Tim Mastnak in the final.

The 36-year-old Karl claimed silver at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics but had never won gold to go with his five world titles.

"As a child of 10 I wrote that I would be world champion, I would be the fastest racer in the world and I would be Olympic champion," said Karl.

"The last one was missing and I did everything in the last years to prepare for the Olympics."

American-born Russian Vic Wild, a double gold medallist at the 2014 Sochi Games, took the men's bronze medal.

Slovenia's Zan Kosir, who could have become the most successful Olympic snowboarder ever if he had claimed a fourth medal, lost in the round of 16.

Kosir tested positive for Covid after arriving in Beijing and spent 11 days in isolation, only being able to practice three days before the competition.