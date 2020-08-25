UEFA Super Cup will have fans in attendance

Fans of Bayern Munich and Sevilla will be allowed to attend the UEFA Super Cup in September, but the Puskas Arena will operate at a vastly reduced capacity.

UEFA confirmed spectators would be allowed inside the stadium in Budapest for the clash between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League, but no more than 30 per cent of seats will be occupied.

The decision has been taken so the governing body can "study precisely the impact of spectators on the UEFA Return to Play protocol" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character.

"We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches.

"We are working closely with the Hungarian federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game.

"We will not take risks with people's safety."

Bayern qualified for the September 24 showpiece with a 1-0 Champions League final win over Paris Saint-Germain, while Sevilla booked their spot with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Inter in the Europa League final.

UEFA's website lists the capacity of the venue as 68,000, meaning around 20,000 fans would be permitted at the top end of the proposed cap.