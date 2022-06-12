Spain move top of Group 2 with win over Czech Republic

Spain won a second successive UEFA Nations League match on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic while rivals Portugal conceded a goal after just 57 seconds to lose to Switzerland.

Spain went in front in Malaga after 24 minutes when a perfectly-weighted pass by Marco Asensio released Carlos Soler to score.

"I hope to return in the next international window and go to the World Cup," said Soler.

"But now I only think of going on vacation. It's been a very tough season, which started with the Tokyo Olympics. I have made many dreams come true, but I hope to make many more come true."

Pablo Sarabia added the second on 75 minutes as Spain got the better of a Czech side against whom they had drawn 2-2 in Prague last week.

Despite the win, Spain were indebted to some fine saves by Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

He thwarted an 18th-minute strike from Vaclav Cerny and, two minutes later, denied Jan Kuchta.

Spain are now one point ahead of Portugal in League A Group 2.