'Proud' Camavinga Breaks France Record

AFP

Eduardo Camavinga said he was "proud for his family" after becoming France's youngest international in 96 years as les Bleus won a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final in a 4-2 Nations League victory over Croatia on Tuesday.

Midfielder Camavinga, aged 17 years and nine months, replaced Ngolo Kante at the Stade de France in the second half and is only surpassed by Julien Verbrugghe, aged 16 years and 10 months in 1906, and Maurice Gastiger, at 17 years and 4 months in 1914.

"Firstly I feel joy and pride for my family and all the French population," said Camavinga, who was born in Angola to Congolese parents, but who moved to France at the age of two and only received French nationality in November.

"I have often played against older players and I think that has allowed me to have a certain amount of maturity," he added.

