We are counting down to the 2020 UEFA European Championships on beIN SPORTS. Aarran Summers previews each group and the players to watch ahead of the opening game on Friday 11th June.



France

The group of death. A challenging draw for three of the most prosperous nations in recent times. World Champions France arrives as arguably the favourites for the competition. Boasting a squad full of depth, the inclusion of Karim Benzema adds more firepower to the attack.



N'Golo Kane, fresh from his UEFA Champions League title with Chelsea, will anchor the midfield. Didier Deschamps will look to go one better than they did on home turf in 2016. The French will meet Portugal again, but this time in the group stage.





Portugal

The defending European champions, Portugal, have a far stronger side than the one that shocked France to win Euro 2016. Add to that, Fernando Santos' side are also the reigning UEFA Nations League winners. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the main man for the Portuguese and is set to feature in his fifth European Championships. Cristiano Ronaldo's partnership with Joao Felix and Diogo Jota draws comparisons with France's front line.



Bruno Fernandes will play his part in midfield while the team's spine is complete with Manchester City and English Premier League sensation Ruben Dias.



Germany

There will be a changing of the guard for Germany at the end of the European Championships, with Joachim Loew departing to be replaced by Hansi Flick. The Germans arrive following a bitterly disappointing defence of their FIFA World Cup title in 2018. Their group stage exit in Russia was a complete shock to all, and criticism remains over Loew's defensive selections.



The return of Thomas Muller could prove pivotal, but in what is already a problematic group, Germany head into these European Championships with the genuine concern that they could finish third in Group F, even as one of the eleven co-hosts.





Hungary

Hungary reached the round of 16 in the last edition but will be firm favourites to finish bottom of the group this time around. Hungary was unfortunate to draw against three European powerhouses. Marco Rossi's side will have to muster all their talent through the likes of Willi Orban and Adam Szalai.



Hungary have scored 13 goals in their last five games, but considering they were against the likes of Andorra and San Marino, it may give the impression of false hope. The fact that Hungary are also co-hosts could help them.



Star Man - Cristiano Ronaldo

Group F is a group of many superstars. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the man who can provide the most damage.



Player To Watch - Kylian Mbappe

It's hard to believe that with all the success he has won, this will be Kylian Mbappe's first European Championships. His stats and accolades speak for themselves. Mbappe could easily lead France to glory.



Group Fixtures

Hungary v Portugal (Budapest) – 15th June

France v Germany (Munich) – 15th June

Hungary v France (Budapest) – 19th June

Portugal v Germany (Munich) – 19th June

Portugal v France (Budapest) – 23rd June

Germany v Hungary (Munich) – 23rd June

