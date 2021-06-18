England vs Scotland - Live Stream



Team news is in for England! Luke Shaw and Reece James are the two changes to the side!





England and Scotland have plenty of history!



The Danish FA has confirmed that Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital.



We have some early team news from Carrie Brown! Will Gareth Southgate make changes to the side that won against Croatia?





So here we go! It's been a rainy day in London, but the Scotland fans who have travelled down on mass don't care!

"We've got McGinn!" 🎵



Rain or shine the Scottish fans have been out in force ahead of England vs Scotland! 🤣#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ENGSCO



Good evening! Time for England vs Scotland! It's a huge Group D contest at Wembley! Join me for all the build up, team news and live video from the game.