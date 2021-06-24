Dutch striker Luuk de Jong ruled out of Euro 2020 knockouts

The 30-year-old, who made just two brief substitute appearances during the group stage, suffered the injury during training.



Frank de Boer's Dutch side face the Czech Republic in the last 16 in Budapest on Sunday.



"Luuk de Jong is due to leave the Dutch national team's training camp," the Oranje said in a statement.



During the Netherlands' successful group-stage campaign, which featured three wins from three games, De Boer either played Wout Weghorst or Donyell Malen alongside Memphis Depay up front.



Sevilla striker De Jong has scored eight goals in 38 international appearances.

