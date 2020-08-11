Lucas Ocampos punished Raul Jimenez's early penalty miss with a late winner as Sevilla beat Wolves 1-0 in Wednesday's Europa League quarter-final at the MSV-Arena.

Sevilla have won the competition in its various guises a record five times and will now face Manchester United on Sunday for a place in the final.

It may have been a different story in Duisburg had Jimenez converted from 12 yards but Yassine Bounou made a save and Ocampos glanced in the only goal two minutes from time.

Wolves, whose European adventure started 13 months and 17 games ago, had too little time to respond and Sevilla saw things through to advance to another continental semi-final.