Watch Villarreal vs Manchester United via beIN CONNECT.



Mitch Freeley

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be looking to lift his first trophy as Manchester United manager but will face a stern test as Europa League specialist Unai Emery in the Europa League on Wednesday evening.



Emery has already got a measure of revenge against Arsenal in the semi-finals, but the Spanish coach will be looking to lift a fourth Europa League title at the expense of Manchester United. Villarreal boasts an impressive in the competition this season racking up 12 wins and 2 draws so far.



The Yellow Submarine ended the domestic season with a late 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, meaning that they have finished in seventh place which means UEFA Conference League football next season. This could be extra incentive for the Spanish side, as a win would mean a spot in the Champions League.



In team news, Villarreal are sweating on tricky winger Samuel Chukwueze who is facing a late fitness test. Tottenham Hotspur loanee Juan Foyth is also facing a race to be fit after injuring his hamstring against Arsenal. In goal, Emery will have a choice to make between Geronimo Rulli & Sergio Asenjo although the former did impress in both legs of the semi-final. In midfield, Etienne Capoue is likely to come in after being suspended against Arsenal.



Villarreal Predicted Team

Rulli; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Alcacer







Date - Wednesday 26th May

Time – 22:00 Mecca

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 English

Online – beIN CONNECT





Manchester United will be looking to cap off the season with a trophy, United are no strangers to lifting the Europa league as Jose Mourinho picked up the trophy during the 2016-17 season.



United are well behind their cross-town rivals City in the Premier League, and the Europa League could be a timely boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjær who is looking to claim his first piece of silverware as Manchester United boss. Domestically, a much-changed side got the better of Wolves 2-1 on the final day of the season.



In the semi-finals, United made light work of Roma running out 8-5 winners on aggregate. In truth a 6-2 first-leg win essentially killed off the contest, making the route to the final slightly easier.



In team news, Harry Maguire is unlikely to feature due to an injured ankle despite travelling with the squad to Poland. David de Gea is widely expected to start in goal, Fred will start in central midfield despite missing out against Wolves. In attack, Solskjær is without Antony Martial and is likely to stick with Edinson Cavani. The veteran Uruguayan has ended the campaign on a high, including scoring a goal of the season contender against Fulham two weeks ago.



Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Villarreal face off against Manchester United in the Europa League final. You can catch all the action on beIN SPORTS.