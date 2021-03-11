Filip Helander's away goal boosted Rangers as Slavia Prague were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Nicolae Stanciu's classy early strike brought Steven Gerrard's side back down to earth, four days after Rangers ended a 10-year wait to be crowned champions of Scotland again.

Helander levelled in a first half where Slavia - conquerors of Leicester City in the previous round - had much the better of the play at Sinobo Stadium, yet an improved Rangers wasted chances to win it after the interval.

Defender Helander's away goal means Rangers could be considered to hold an advantage ahead of the second leg at Ibrox in seven days' time, with Slavia unbeaten in 29 home games but left to rue not being able to build on such a great start.

Stanciu stunned Rangers when he bent a sumptuous right-footed finish into the far corner of the net from just outside the penalty area in the seventh minute.

Jindrich Trpisovsky's side would not let Rangers settle and Lukas Provod prodded tamely wide before he tested Allan McGregor with a free-kick from wide on the right.

The Glasgow giants warmed to the task and they were level nine minutes before the break, when Slavia failed to deal with Borna Barisic's free-kick and the alert Ianis Hagi squared to set up Helander for a tap-in.

Slavia suffered a blow when David Zima was booked for upending the industrious Alfredo Morelos, ruling him out of the second leg, before Joe Aribo sliced wide just after the hour mark.

The lively Aribo was causing Slavia problems and Ryan Kent met his cutback with a scuffed left-footed shot that was brilliant palmed away by Ondrej Kolar when it looked destined to find the far corner.

Rangers were firmly on top and Connor Goldson somehow failed to get a head on Barisic's brilliant whipped free-kick.

Yet the visitors were relieved when McGregor brilliantly kept out Lukas Masopust's downward header in the closing stages to ensure it ended honours even.