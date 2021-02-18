Leicester City were held to a dour 0-0 draw by Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash at Sinobo Stadium on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers fielded a full-strength starting XI against the Czech First League leaders, but they were unable to claim what would have been just a second win in their last eight European away matches.

The Foxes dominated the first half, with Harvey Barnes twice going close, but Jindrich Trpisovsky's side improved after the break and made life difficult at times for their Premier League opponents.

While the result extended Leicester's unbeaten run to five games, Rodgers will hope for an improved display from his side in the second leg at the King Power Stadium next week.

Marc Albrighton and James Maddison both flashed long-range efforts narrowly off target inside the opening five minutes before Ondrej Kolar denied a clean-through Barnes.

The lively Barnes then fired wide at the back post as the Foxes ultimately went in at the interval without finding the goal their dominance deserved.

Kasper Schmeichel had to be alert to tip over Nicolae Stanciu's long-range drive after the break as the hosts belatedly woke from their slumber.

The Czech side did most of the pressing as the second half wore on, but they were unable to find the winner that would have given them the advantage ahead of the second leg.