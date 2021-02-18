Rangers scored twice in the final seven minutes to salvage a 4-3 victory in Thursday's thrilling Europa League last-32 tie with Royal Antwerp.

The Gers, who progressed through the group stage as one of six unbeaten sides, survived a scare at Bosuilstadion in the first leg to take a big advantage into next week's return fixture in Glasgow.

Felipe Avenatti's header and a contentious Lior Refaelov penalty late in the first half followed on from Joe Aribo's opener for the visitors, before Borna Barisic levelled up from the spot just before the hour.

Antwerp regained their lead through Martin Hongla's strike to put Rangers, who lost influential captain James Tavernier and attacker Kemar Roofe to first-half injuries, on the brink of a first defeat in 13 games.

However, substitute Ryan Kent scored a third away goal for the Scottish Premiership leaders and Barisic kept his cool with another penalty to mark his 100th appearance for the club with a double, sealing a remarkable victory in Belgium.