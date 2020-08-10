Manchester United Vs Copenhagen - Live Stream
Live Video
Goal! Bruno Fernandes fires United into the lead from the penalty spot, a perfect start to extra-time!
Peep we are underway in Germany!
Live Updates
Preamble
Friends reunited in the Europa League!
🇳🇴 Friends... until kick-off!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 10, 2020
Live ➡️ https://t.co/v6i32trv9u#beINUEL #UEL pic.twitter.com/BVfoG9n7rF
Paul Pogba returns to the Manchester United midfield tonight, can he be the difference-maker for the red devils?
🔴 Manchester United = favourites for the title?@ManUtd | #UEL pic.twitter.com/ST07FBbBRS— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 10, 2020
Man United are still very much in the hunt for Jadon Sancho. Carrie Brown has more!
Manchester United haven't given up on Jadon Sancho! @CarrieBrownTV reports on the latest.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 10, 2020
Live ➡️ https://t.co/v6i32trv9u#beINUEL #UEL pic.twitter.com/3AAWNUu7uA
Romero starts in goal, Pogba returns to central midfield and Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to the side. Five changes from the side that eased past LASK last time out!
🚨 It's team news time! Here's how #MUFC line up tonight...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2020
🏆 #UEL
📦 @DHLManUtd
Team news is in! FC Copenhagen first up! Ståle Solbakken has gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation! 21-year-old attacker Jonas Wind will be the man to watch, fresh after two goals against İstanbul Başakşehi in the last round!
Start-11 mod @ManUtd - vores officielle bettingpartner @Unibet_Danmark giver fx odds 8,00 på, at vi går videre. Spil med omtanke. #munfck #fcklive #eldk #uel pic.twitter.com/tPC9biJ1pA— F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) August 10, 2020
Likewise FC Copenhagen! This is the first time the Danish giants have played in the quarter-finals of the Europa League!
Checked in ✔️#uel #eldk #fcklive pic.twitter.com/e601NUOhn9— F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) August 10, 2020
Manchester United have arrived!
Stadion Koln 📍#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/VI6X21nhda— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the live blog of Man United Vs Copenhagen, two Norwegian bosses will battle it out for a place in the final four of the Europa League. Join me for the build-up, match commentary and goals as they go in!