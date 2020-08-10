Manchester United Vs Copenhagen - Live Stream

Live Video

Goal! Bruno Fernandes fires United into the lead from the penalty spot, a perfect start to extra-time!

Peep we are underway in Germany!

Live Updates

Preamble

Friends reunited in the Europa League!



Paul Pogba returns to the Manchester United midfield tonight, can he be the difference-maker for the red devils?

Man United are still very much in the hunt for Jadon Sancho. Carrie Brown has more!

Romero starts in goal, Pogba returns to central midfield and Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to the side. Five changes from the side that eased past LASK last time out!

Team news is in! FC Copenhagen first up! Ståle Solbakken has gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation! 21-year-old attacker Jonas Wind will be the man to watch, fresh after two goals against İstanbul Başakşehi in the last round!

Likewise FC Copenhagen! This is the first time the Danish giants have played in the quarter-finals of the Europa League!

Manchester United have arrived!

Good evening! Welcome to the live blog of Man United Vs Copenhagen, two Norwegian bosses will battle it out for a place in the final four of the Europa League. Join me for the build-up, match commentary and goals as they go in!